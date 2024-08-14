After rejecting several bids for Bobby Clark, Liverpool have now agreed a deal to see the 19-year-old make a permanent transfer away from Anfield.

Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, now managed by Pep Lijnders, have been persistent in their desire to land Clark this summer.

Liverpool previously rejected bids worth £6 million and £8.2 million, but they have now reached an agreement worth £10 million.

Members of the Merseyside press, including The Times‘ Paul Joyce, add that a 17.5 percent sell-on clause has also been agreed – which would see Liverpool benefit from any potential future profit.

It is also mooted that the Reds have first refusal on a transfer if that were to arise in the future – two handy clauses to have for a talented young player.

Clark will now travel to Austria to complete his medical and the final details of the transfer, just three years on from his move to the club.

There will be some disappointment

Liverpool parted with £1.5 million for Clark in 2021 and thus have made a sizeable return on their investment, but there will be an understandable amount of dejection over this deal.

The teenager left a sizeable impression after breaking into the first team last season, making 12 appearances and earning himself a League Cup winners’ medal.

He found himself with plenty of fans, most notably with Lijnders and Vitor Matos, who he will now work with once again and who we know have his best interests in mind.

Salzburg have started the season with two wins from two and are now just two play-off legs away from sealing a place in the Champions League, where they could come up against Liverpool.

Clark featured 14 times for Liverpool, including three starts in 2023/24, but a back injury ensured he did not feature in pre-season under Arne Slot.

He is only one of a number of youngsters who are to seal a transfer this summer, with loan and permanent interest in the likes of Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, Sepp van den Berg, James McConnell, Owen Beck and Tyler Morton, among others.