A number of reports in Spain have claimed Liverpool’s interest in signing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who could eventually replace Alisson as No. 1.

Mamardashvili caught the eye of observers with his performances for Georgia at the Euros, but he has already built an impressive CV over the past three seasons at Valencia.

The 23-year-old has already played 100 times for the Spanish club, having signed from Dinamo Tbilisi in his native country back in 2021.

That appears to have attracted Liverpool scouts, with sources in Spain claiming the Reds are lining up an ambitious move to secure Mamardashvili as Alisson‘s successor.

Relevo‘s Nacho Sanchis reported on Monday that the club are “determined to sign” Mamardashvili and would be willing to pay “more than” €30 million (£25.7m) to do so.

It is claimed that a meeting has been scheduled between Liverpool and Valencia this week, with their interest having “accelerated” in recent weeks.

“Mamardashvili wants to go to Liverpool, but he does not want to go now,” it is explained, however, with the stopper reluctant to join while Alisson is still at the club.

Liverpool’s ambitious plan

Alisson, who is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, is expected to stay at Anfield “for at least one more year,” with Liverpool hatching a bold scheme to ensure their succession plan is cemented.

“The option of signing for Liverpool, but going out on loan, is being considered,” the report adds.

“Liverpool would like his loan to be given to a team in England and the goalkeeper to adapt to the Premier League.”

The potential loan club would be Bournemouth, who themselves are credited with an interest in Mamardashvili, and a temporary switch to Dean Court “would not be ruled out.”

In theory, the player could then stay at Bournemouth until Alisson leaves Liverpool, with a season-by-season agreement likely in place.

Bournemouth currently have Neto as their captain and first-choice goalkeeper, but the Brazilian turned 35 last month.

COPE Valencia‘s Rafa Villarejo has corroborated this information, describing the Reds as “most likely to sign the goalkeeper” with his club “working on his departure for some time.”

It is claimed Mamardashvili and Alisson share the same agent, though Transfermarkt note the Georgian as being represented by Free Football and Liverpool’s No. 1 is known to be represented by Ze Maria Neis.

Mamardashvili is 6’6″ tall and is renowned as an excellent shot-stopper who dominates his penalty area, but is also quick and agile enough to operate as a sweeper-keeper.

Liverpool already boast Caoimhin Kelleher and now Vitezslav Jaros as accomplished backups to Alisson, though, with it questionable if the club even need to sign a replacement.

Speaking last month, former Reds goalkeeping coach John Achterberg revealed how close Liverpool could have come to losing Alisson as early as this summer.