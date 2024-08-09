French centre-back Billy Koumetio has left Liverpool after six years, making a permanent transfer to Scotland having once been on the fringes of the first team.

After a difficult series of loans with Austria Wien, USL Dunkerque and Blackburn, the decision was made that Koumetio no longer held the potential to progress in Liverpool’s first team.

That has led him to leave the club this summer, with a permanent switch to Scottish Premiership side Dundee now confirmed.

Koumetio is believed to have joined on an initial two-year deal, with the option to extend that for a further 12 months, and Liverpool are expected to have received a nominal fee.

He joins a side who have already begun their league campaign, with Dundee having held rivals Dundee United to a 2-2 draw last weekend.

They have been busy in the transfer market, with Koumetio their seventh signing of the summer including fellow centre-back Clark Robertson.

It was back in 2020 that Jurgen Klopp coined the nickname ‘Billy the Kid’ for his new 6’3″ centre-back, having called Koumetio up for pre-season.

Then only 18, Koumetio made a big impact on the manager, which led him to make his debut in the Champions League at the end of that year as he made the squad six times.

He was barely involved after that campaign, though, with his surprise start against Leicester in the Carabao Cup in 2021 his only other appearance for the club – which saw him brought off at half-time after struggling.

Koumetio has been restricted to the U21s since then, making 41 appearances over the last three seasons around his loan spells.

His last outing for the young Reds came in a behind-closed-doors friendly win over Ipswich earlier this week, scoring in a 5-2 victory after starting alongside Rhys Williams, who is also due to depart this summer.

All the best, Billy!