With Federico Chiesa signing for Liverpool, fans and some in the media have been reacting to a “low risk, high reward” transfer that sees the Italian sign for just £10 million.

Including add-ons, the fee for Chiesa could reach £12.5 million – hardly a gamble in the context of the current footballing world.

The winger likely arrives as a backup for Mo Salah who will hopefully push the Egyptian and replace him seamlessly at times during the long season ahead.

While there are potential drawbacks to the player, notably his injury record, Liverpool could well have themselves a bargain, especially when you look at some of Liverpool’s other signings who cost more.

For example in 2002, El Hadji Diouf cost Liverpool €15 million – a fact made even more astonishing when you take into account the inflation we have seen in the 22 years since.

In comparison, Chiesa will cost Liverpool a maximum of €14.8 million!

Here’s how supporters and others reacted online to the Reds finally making a signing that will play for Liverpool this season.

Chiesa for that price is a joke. Liverpool paid more for Diouf in 2002. And more for Heskey in 2000. Genuinely hilarious. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) August 28, 2024

“Reminds me of Ray Houghton’s signing, everybody knew about him but nobody else took the chance. Let’s hope it’s a risk worth taking” – Mark Croucher on Facebook.

“The stats on his post-ACL injuries are heading in the right direction and I can see no reason why with careful management they can’t be far less of an issue in future” – Steve in the comments.

Chiesa at that price is worth it. It reflects his contract status, his injury history, and his value as someone who has only once got into double figures in A too. Needs a change and a more expansive set up to show he is the player who turned it on in two games at Euro 2021. — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) August 28, 2024

“A 2021 Euros winner and team of the tournament forward with 50 caps for Italy is effectively replacing a kid who played a dozen times for Liverpool” – James Doyle on Facebook.

Chiesa to Liverpool for 10.9 mil is an absolute robbery. No risk whatsoever. Amazing business by Liverpool. We are all ordering Italian tonight to celebrate! — George Chomakov (@chomakovg) August 28, 2024

“Salah goes off in a game, Chiesa comes on. It works for me. I would defo like another defender and midfielder but up front now we are very strong (I still remember the days of David Ngog and El Zhar)” – Martyn in the comments.

“Cup games domestically, more CL games, there will be rotation & that some quality to bring in, fingers crossed last season fitness was just him building back” – Speelautomaat in the comments.

Federico Chiesa to Liverpool is an interesting one. The player is obviously excellent, and the only real concern will be future injuries, but the low fee along with the options they already have in attacking positions means it's a relatively low risk move for the club. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) August 28, 2024

“No brainer for the money and will probably allow Doak to get a season loan and a lot more game time to aid his development!” – Jason Ryan on Facebook.

“Champions League format has changed with more games involved for Liverpool this season. We can’t expect Salah, Jota and Diaz to play every Premier League and Champions League match!” – Paul Cruzer on Facebook.

“Excellent. Some banging on about his injuries, understandably so, but it’s worth pointing out that he played more league minutes than Trent last season” – Jota the Slotter in the comments.

With that fee for Chiesa it’s a no-brainer. Hope he stays healthy. He’ll contribute. — Janusz Michallik (@JanuszMichallik) August 28, 2024

“I have been a huge fan of him since Euro 2020. Was the next big thing in Italy before injuries took over but hopefully not as much injury prone as people say. Can be a game changing option, can produce moments of magic” – abhimanyu verma in the comments.

“Low risk high reward kind of deal. Price fits FSG’s bill too. We still need a CB back up and a starting 6” – JonnyCaramelo in the comments.

Let us know your thoughts on Chiesa in the comments section.