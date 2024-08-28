★ PREMIUM
ROME, ITALY - Sunday, June 20, 2021:n Italy's Federico Chiesa during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group A match between Italy and Wales at the Stadio Olimpico. Italy won 1-0 to win the group, Wales finished 2nd. Both teams qualified for the knock-out round. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans can’t believe Federico Chiesa bargain – “Paid more for Diouf in 2002!”

With Federico Chiesa signing for Liverpool, fans and some in the media have been reacting to a “low risk, high reward” transfer that sees the Italian sign for just £10 million.

Including add-ons, the fee for Chiesa could reach £12.5 million – hardly a gamble in the context of the current footballing world.

The winger likely arrives as a backup for Mo Salah who will hopefully push the Egyptian and replace him seamlessly at times during the long season ahead.

While there are potential drawbacks to the player, notably his injury record, Liverpool could well have themselves a bargain, especially when you look at some of Liverpool’s other signings who cost more.

For example in 2002, El Hadji Diouf cost Liverpool €15 million – a fact made even more astonishing when you take into account the inflation we have seen in the 22 years since.

In comparison, Chiesa will cost Liverpool a maximum of €14.8 million!

Here’s how supporters and others reacted online to the Reds finally making a signing that will play for Liverpool this season.

“Reminds me of Ray Houghton’s signing, everybody knew about him but nobody else took the chance. Let’s hope it’s a risk worth taking” – Mark Croucher on Facebook.

“The stats on his post-ACL injuries are heading in the right direction and I can see no reason why with careful management they can’t be far less of an issue in future” – Steve in the comments.

“A 2021 Euros winner and team of the tournament forward with 50 caps for Italy is effectively replacing a kid who played a dozen times for Liverpool” – James Doyle on Facebook.

“Salah goes off in a game, Chiesa comes on. It works for me. I would defo like another defender and midfielder but up front now we are very strong (I still remember the days of David Ngog and El Zhar)” – Martyn in the comments.

“Cup games domestically, more CL games, there will be rotation & that some quality to bring in, fingers crossed last season fitness was just him building back” – Speelautomaat in the comments.

“No brainer for the money and will probably allow Doak to get a season loan and a lot more game time to aid his development!” – Jason Ryan on Facebook.

Champions League format has changed with more games involved for Liverpool this season. We can’t expect Salah, Jota and Diaz to play every Premier League and Champions League match!” – Paul Cruzer on Facebook.

“Excellent. Some banging on about his injuries, understandably so, but it’s worth pointing out that he played more league minutes than Trent last season” – Jota the Slotter in the comments.

“I have been a huge fan of him since Euro 2020. Was the next big thing in Italy before injuries took over but hopefully not as much injury prone as people say. Can be a game changing option, can produce moments of magic” – abhimanyu verma in the comments.

“Low risk high reward kind of deal. Price fits FSG’s bill too. We still need a CB back up and a starting 6” – JonnyCaramelo in the comments.

Let us know your thoughts on Chiesa in the comments section.

