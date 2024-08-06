Liverpool Football Club can confirm Anfield will play host to a hat-trick of Women’s Super League games next season.

This follows the club’s announcement in May on its ambition to hold more women’s games at Anfield and build on last season’s Merseyside Derby in front of over 23,000 supporters.

Anfield will be used alongside the women’s new home stadium in St Helens where the pre-season friendly against Everton and first WSL game of the season against Leicester will take place. Full fixtures available here.

The following Women’s Super League matches against Northwest opposition will be held at Anfield:

Man City – 2pm, October 13, 2024

Man United – 2pm, March 16, 2025

Everton – 2pm, May 4, 2025

A special Anfield Hat-Trick package is being launched for fans to be able to buy one ticket to access all three games at the stadium and secure a seat at a discounted price. More details below.

The team’s pre-season preparations are well under way at AXA Melwood as the Reds look to build on an impressive fourth placed finished last season.

The new home stadium and more games at Anfield are a huge positive step forward in the progress of the women’s team to support its continued growth.

Susan Black, Liverpool FC’s Director of Communications and Liverpool FC Women Executive Director, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting more WSL games next season at Anfield.

“Next season will be yet another exciting chapter for our women’s first team with new home stadium alongside more games at Anfield.

“It’s great news for the players and for the fans with both stadiums offering great matchday facilities. This announcement is another positive step forward on our journey.”

The move to St Helens Stadium and confirmation that there will be more games at Anfield follows the significant investment in the acquisition and redevelopment of the AXA Melwood Training Centre, making it one of the best women’s training facilities in the WSL.

This is alongside continued investment in the squad, backroom and wider infrastructure the Women’s First Team and Pro Game Academy.

* Full ticket details, including LFC’s ‘Anfield Hat-Trick’ offer and Expedia coach travel, can be found here.