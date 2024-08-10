New data states Liverpool are officially the most-watched club in the Premier League as well as the rest of Europe.

Nielsen Sports report that Liverpool were watched by more people than any other team across the 2023/24 season.

For the 38 Premier League matches, the Reds garnered a cumulative audience of 471 million.

Liverpool FC added: “The annual results show the Premier League season-on-season audience has grown by seven percent, with the biggest growth of international markets in China (+373 percent) and the USA (+42 percent), including what was at the time a record live audience in America of 2.28 million for Liverpool’s game against Arsenal in December 2023.”

At the end of May, Liverpool were also announced as the most-watched club in all of Europe for domestic league and cup games from August 2023 to March 2024.

The club said on its website: “LFC was also the most-engaged club in the Premier League, registering more than 1.5 billion fan engagements, and also the most-viewed on social with 11.9 billion.

“The Reds also reached 10 million subscribers on YouTube – officially the first Premier League club to reach this milestone – joining an elite group of YouTube creators with a Diamond Play Button.”

Liverpool may not have played in last season’s Champions League but they very much maintained their presence in the public eye.

For example, on the last day of the season, Jurgen Klopp‘s final-match ceremony had 70 percent more viewers than Man City‘s title celebrations.

The peak UK television audience for the 2-0 win against Wolves was 1.2 million, which no doubt included many neutrals as well as Reds.

Both Liverpool and Man City streamed their post-match ceremonies live on YouTube, with Klopp’s goodbye attracting 44 percent more views than the trophy lift.

In similar fashion, the ‘Danke, Jurgen’ graphic on Twitter received over 45 percent more engagement than Man City‘s champions graphic.

Throughout the 2023/24 campaign, the club pulled 1.4 billion engagements on social media which is the most across the Premier League, ahead of Man United (1.2 billion) and Man City (1.2 billion).

In May 2024, Liverpool were valued by Forbes at £4.2 billion, making them the fourth-most valuable club in the world.

The Reds are massive, to say the least.