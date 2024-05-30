New statistics from Nielsen Sports state Liverpool are the most-watched club in European football, beating the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Man United.

After another rollercoaster season supporting Liverpool, it has been revealed that Liverpool had a cumulative global television audience of 415 million from August 2023 to March 2024, across domestic league and cup fixtures.

This made them the most-watched football club in European football across the world. In addition, they also topped the rankings for most-watched home fixtures.

The news was announced on X by Liverpool’s vice president of communications, Craig Evans, who was clearly very pleased with the news presented by Nielsen Sports.

TV data just in ??@LFC is #1 most watched European football club globally across domestic league and cup fixtures. @nielsensports confirmed a 415m cumulative global TV audience from Aug 23 to Mar 24. @LFC is also the most watched club for home fixtures only. ?#ThisIsAnfield — Craig Evans (@CraigEvans_LFC) May 30, 2024

Despite not playing in this season’s Champions League, Liverpool remained very much in the public eye.

One example of this was on the last day of the season when Jurgen Klopp‘s final match ceremony gained 70 percent more viewers than Man City‘s title celebrations.

The peak TV audience in the UK for the 2-0 win over Wolves was 1.2 million, which no doubt included many neutrals as well as Reds.

Both Liverpool and Man City streamed their post-match ceremonies live on YouTube, with Klopp’s farewell attracting 44 percent more views than the trophy lift.

Similarly, the ‘Danke, Jurgen’ graphic on Twitter has received 45 percent more engagement than Man City‘s champions graphic.

Overall, Liverpool were the most engaged club in Europe over the final weekend of the season, with 39.2 million, which again is 45 percent more than Man City and 178 percent more than the next-highest, Real Madrid.

It was also the most engaged Premier League matchday for the entire season, drawing 26 million engagements, with Liverpool featuring four times in the top eight.

Throughout the 2023/24 campaign, the club pulled 1.4 billion engagements, which is the most across the Premier League ahead of Man United (1.2bn) and Man City (1.2bn).

While there is no doubting that Liverpool draw more interest than Man City regardless of the latter’s success, the Premier League‘s closing weekend gave clear evidence of this.

This level of interest, whether that be from supporters, neutrals or opposition fans, is something that money can’t buy.

Liverpool are now valued by Forbes at £4.2 billion, making them the the fourth-most valuable club in the world.