The new Liverpool FC away kit for season 2024/25 is now available for supporters.

The kit was widely leaked prior to its official unveiling – including by Dominik Szoboszlai at a club event in Philadelphia this week! – will be worn for the Reds’ friendly vs. Man United on Saturday evening in South Carolina.

If you think it looks black, so did we, but apparently it’s actually green! “Night forest” is an “earthy dark green colour” apparently!

The club describe the kit as “a modern revision of the green colourway favoured by the Reds for wearing away.

“The 2024-25 version is in Night Forest – an earthy dark green colour – and Anthracite with flashes of Washed Teal and Sail on the cuffs, and inside panelling. The contrasting flashes also feature on the shorts.”

There are no images of the players in the new kit as yet – that will have to wait until Saturday.

This will be the last away kit designed by manufacturer Nike, with Liverpool switching to adidas from next season.

You can purchase the new away kit from the official LFC store now.