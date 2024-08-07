Liverpool head into the 2024/25 with their first-team shirt numbers ranging from No. 1 to No. 98 – and it may not be too late for certain players to make a swap.
The Reds’ squad for the new campaign is still subject to change, but as kickoff approaches, shirt number aficionados may have a few issues to raise.
Last season saw the numbers one through 11 worn on the back of Liverpool shirts, with only one of those players leaving so far this summer after Thiago vacated the No. 6.
Beyond that, though, it is a mismatch of shirts with the highest being No. 98 and the average of all of the numbers worn at first-team level added together being 34.7.
Number changes may typically occur earlier in the summer, but that won’t stop us from recommending a handful of tweaks for 2024/25.
Firstly, if Caoimhin Kelleher remains at Anfield beyond the end of the transfer window, the Irishman should wear a number more befitting of a valuable squad player.
Though he has worn the No. 62 since breaking into the first-team setup, swapping to a lower number – perhaps even the No. 13 last worn by Adrian – would better reflect his role.
Elsewhere, though Jarell Quansah‘s rise has been meteoric, a centre-back who could feasibly start the season as first choice alongside Virgil van Dijk deserves a lower number than No. 78.
Would it be too premature to suggest Quansah inherit the No. 23 shirt made legendary by Jamie Carragher? We think not.
Another player who will be hugely important to Arne Slot‘s plans at the back will be Conor Bradley, who currently wears the No. 84 shirt.
The No. 2 and No. 3 often seen on full-backs in English football are already taken – though that could change with both Joe Gomez and Wataru Endo touted with moves away – but the 21-year-old right-back has earned a vacant shirt such as No. 25.
And with a prominent role feted for Stefan Bajcetic upon his return from injury, it could be time to swap his No. 43 for a lower number – with the No. 16 previously worn by Didi Hamann a good fit.
There are arguments that could be made for a number of others, maybe even including breakthrough talent Trey Nyoni, who wears No. 98.
But a lower shirt number should be earned over time, rather than through potential, as a marker of a player’s standing in the squad.
Just don’t tell Trent Alexander-Arnold – that No. 66 shirt is surely here to stay now!
Current Liverpool FC shirt numbers for 2024/25
1. Alisson
2. Joe Gomez
3. Wataru Endo
4. Virgil van Dijk
5. Ibrahima Konate
6. N/A
7. Luis Diaz
8. Dominik Szoboszlai
9. Darwin Nunez
10. Alexis Mac Allister
11. Mohamed Salah
12. N/A
13. N/A
14. N/A
15. N/A
16. N/A
17. Curtis Jones
18. Cody Gakpo
19. Harvey Elliott
20. Diogo Jota
21. Kostas Tsimikas
22. Calvin Ramsay (out on loan)
23. N/A
24. N/A
25. N/A
26. Andy Robertson
27. N/A
28. Fabio Carvalho
38. Ryan Gravenberch
42. Bobby Clark
43. Stefan Bajcetic
44. Luke Chambers (out on loan)
46. Rhys Williams
47. Nat Phillips
48. Calum Scanlon
49. Kaide Gordon
50. Ben Doak
53. James McConnell
56. Vitezslav Jaros
62. Caoimhin Kelleher
63. Owen Beck
65. Amara Nallo
66. Trent Alexander-Arnold
67. Lewis Koumas
72. Sepp van den Berg
76. Jayden Danns
78. Jarell Quansah
80. Tyler Morton
84. Conor Bradley
86. Harvey Blair
89. Billy Koumetio
91. Luca Stephenson
95. Harvey Davies
97. Marcelo Pitaluga
98. Trey Nyoni
