Liverpool head into the 2024/25 with their first-team shirt numbers ranging from No. 1 to No. 98 – and it may not be too late for certain players to make a swap.

The Reds’ squad for the new campaign is still subject to change, but as kickoff approaches, shirt number aficionados may have a few issues to raise.

Last season saw the numbers one through 11 worn on the back of Liverpool shirts, with only one of those players leaving so far this summer after Thiago vacated the No. 6.

Beyond that, though, it is a mismatch of shirts with the highest being No. 98 and the average of all of the numbers worn at first-team level added together being 34.7.

Number changes may typically occur earlier in the summer, but that won’t stop us from recommending a handful of tweaks for 2024/25.

Firstly, if Caoimhin Kelleher remains at Anfield beyond the end of the transfer window, the Irishman should wear a number more befitting of a valuable squad player.

Though he has worn the No. 62 since breaking into the first-team setup, swapping to a lower number – perhaps even the No. 13 last worn by Adrian – would better reflect his role.

Elsewhere, though Jarell Quansah‘s rise has been meteoric, a centre-back who could feasibly start the season as first choice alongside Virgil van Dijk deserves a lower number than No. 78.

Would it be too premature to suggest Quansah inherit the No. 23 shirt made legendary by Jamie Carragher? We think not.

Another player who will be hugely important to Arne Slot‘s plans at the back will be Conor Bradley, who currently wears the No. 84 shirt.

The No. 2 and No. 3 often seen on full-backs in English football are already taken – though that could change with both Joe Gomez and Wataru Endo touted with moves away – but the 21-year-old right-back has earned a vacant shirt such as No. 25.

And with a prominent role feted for Stefan Bajcetic upon his return from injury, it could be time to swap his No. 43 for a lower number – with the No. 16 previously worn by Didi Hamann a good fit.

There are arguments that could be made for a number of others, maybe even including breakthrough talent Trey Nyoni, who wears No. 98.

But a lower shirt number should be earned over time, rather than through potential, as a marker of a player’s standing in the squad.

Just don’t tell Trent Alexander-Arnold – that No. 66 shirt is surely here to stay now!

Current Liverpool FC shirt numbers for 2024/25

1. Alisson

2. Joe Gomez

3. Wataru Endo

4. Virgil van Dijk

5. Ibrahima Konate

6. N/A

7. Luis Diaz

8. Dominik Szoboszlai

9. Darwin Nunez

10. Alexis Mac Allister

11. Mohamed Salah

12. N/A

13. N/A

14. N/A

15. N/A

16. N/A

17. Curtis Jones

18. Cody Gakpo

19. Harvey Elliott

20. Diogo Jota

21. Kostas Tsimikas

22. Calvin Ramsay (out on loan)

23. N/A

24. N/A

25. N/A

26. Andy Robertson

27. N/A

28. Fabio Carvalho

38. Ryan Gravenberch

42. Bobby Clark

43. Stefan Bajcetic

44. Luke Chambers (out on loan)

46. Rhys Williams

47. Nat Phillips

48. Calum Scanlon

49. Kaide Gordon

50. Ben Doak

53. James McConnell

56. Vitezslav Jaros

62. Caoimhin Kelleher

63. Owen Beck

65. Amara Nallo

66. Trent Alexander-Arnold

67. Lewis Koumas

72. Sepp van den Berg

76. Jayden Danns

78. Jarell Quansah

80. Tyler Morton

84. Conor Bradley

86. Harvey Blair

89. Billy Koumetio

91. Luca Stephenson

95. Harvey Davies

97. Marcelo Pitaluga

98. Trey Nyoni