Liverpool’s summer outgoings and the movement of former players has raised a chunk of change for the club just weeks out from the transfer window closing.

With just 15 days left in the summer window, the Reds remain the only club in the Premier League not to make a permanent signing.

A No. 6 was pursued in Martin Zubimendi but after his rejection reports stated Liverpool do not have an alternative, which would mean yet another summer without addressing a key weakness.

And it is not that Liverpool don’t have the funds. They were prepared to pay Zubimendi’s £51 million buyout clause, and they will soon raise up to £47 million this summer.

With Bobby Clark nearing a £10 million switch to Salzburg, he will become the second sale of the summer after Fabio Carvalho, who moved to Brentford in a deal worth up to £27.5 million.

The Reds have to wait and see if they receive all the add-ons inserted in Carvalho’s deal, so on paper, they have raised £32.5 million so far with the Portuguese’s transfer worth an initial £22.5m.

In addition to that, the shrewd decision to add sell-on clauses when moving players on has also paid off after Dominic Solanke, Kamil Grabara, Luis Alberto and Liam Millar all sealed summer moves.

Solanke’s switch from Bournemouth to Tottenham could see the Reds bank up to £9.2 million, while Alberto and Grabara’s moves were worth a combined £4.8m in sell-on fees.

In total, the sale fees and the sell-on clauses amount to just over £46.5 million, more than enough to reinvest back into the squad – and that figure still shows signs of growing.

More to come?

With Sepp van den Berg and Tyler Morton also attracting interest – both are valued in the region of £20 million – there is a real possibility of further outgoings before the close of the window.

Ben Doak‘s name has also been mooted with a permanent transfer, and there is Nat Phillips and Owen Beck who could also add to the funds raised.

And Liverpool have not just banked money from sales and sell-on fees, they also offloaded the wages of Thiago and Joel Matip earlier this summer, which will be a substantial amount.

It all could provide Arne Slot with a useful windfall, but Liverpool have left themselves with a lot to do in a short amount of time if they are to ensure they do not fall behind their rivals due to their own inactivity.