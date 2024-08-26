Liverpool will have tougher tests come their way, but early statistics under Arne Slot paint a positive picture as the squad show they can put his methods into play when it counts.

The Reds have twice recorded 2-0 wins to start the season, with Ipswich and Brentford hardly allowed a glimmer of hope that they could walk away with any points to their name.

Slot has imparted his style on his squad with little delay, evolving chaos into control and an emotional rollercoaster into a composed performance.

It will do the health of our hearts the world of good!

Liverpool, again, kicked into another gear after half-time against Brentford, as they did against Ipswich – but their attacking prowess has not come at the cost of defensive solidity.

With the help of FotMob, we can see that Liverpool have the highest xG (5.3) and the lowest xG conceded (0.8) in the Premier League after the opening two fixtures.

xG – means expected goals. It is a measurement designed to tell you how many goals a team should have scored based on the quality and quantity of their chances created.

xG conceded – estimates the number of goals a team is expected to concede based on the quality of scoring opportunities their opponents create.

Against Brentford, Liverpool finished with an xG of 2.65 while limiting Brentford to a measly 0.36 xG – a balance that shows what Slot is out to achieve with his squad.

While also killing the opposition with a record number of passes, the Reds are showing promising early signs that they can be exciting in attack while not compromising themselves on the transition.

It is a balance you would expect to start seeing deeper into Slot’s debut season, not necessarily in the opening two games – though it will be intriguing to see how this looks against tougher opposition.

Man City, unsurprisingly, are Liverpool’s closest competitor when it comes to the highest xG (4.1) and lowest xG conceded (1.3), as shown by FotMob (above).

So far Pep Guardiola’s team have converted more goals, but Liverpool have conceded fewer having kept two clean sheets.

It all makes for positive reading, and laying the foundations so early on will put the team in good stead when they do go head-to-head with sterner opposition.

