Liverpool were calm and measured in seeing off Brentford at Anfield on Sunday, with the media already impressed with Arne Slot.

The Merseysiders maintained their winning start to the Premier League season, as Slot’s first-ever home game in charge went smoothly.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring with a lethal finish, racing through to score, before Mohamed Salah secured the 2-0 win with a dinked effort.

Here’s how the media reacted to Liverpool’s victory.

Slot is making good early impressions…

Richard Jolly of the Independent is hugely impressed by how Slot has started, suggesting he is the right man to replace Jurgen Klopp:

“An undemonstrative man stood with his hands in his pockets. Now and again, he conveyed instructions, but in an unflashy manner. “There were no animated gestures, no fist pumps, no sprints along the touchline. The fourth official was not harangued, which is presumably how he prefers it. “The Arne Slot reign began at Anfield and if so far he is defined by who he is not, it is in part because Jurgen Klopp, literally and metaphorically, was such a colossal figure. “But the initial impression is that there is life after Klopp.”

Liverpool have the highest xG (5.3) and the lowest xG conceded (0.8) in the Premier League this season. pic.twitter.com/oSERZuloDk — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) August 25, 2024

Gregg Evans of The Athletic praised the measured nature of Liverpool’s play, with Slot’s impact proving to be immediate:

“There were some nervy moments but rarely did it border on chaotic. “Slot has told his players to make “every pass count” and when Liverpool pushed Brentford back and dominated possession they played some of their best stuff, much to the delight of the home crowd who chanted the head coach’s name on 82 minutes. “It wasn’t a case of over-playing, either. If the short, sharp passes were not on, they were not afraid to go long and look for the runs of Diaz, Salah and Diogo Jota. […] “The biggest takeaway, though, was how at ease Liverpool look under their new manager – and how ready the supporters are to go with him as he builds his post-Klopp team.”

Certain individuals also came in for deserved praise…

Jason Burt of the Telegraph lauded the performance of the in-form Diaz, who is thriving under Slot:

“There has been so much focus on the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool but what of Luis Diaz? “Unlike that trio, who have less than 12 months now left on their contracts, Diaz is tied to a long-term deal but such is his outstanding form that he is surely deserving of an upgrade. “After all there has been a summer of rumour about his future – including wild reports that Manchester City were set to sign him – but he is certainly an increasingly vital player for Liverpool.”

OptaJoe highlighted Virgil van Dijk‘s incredible record at Anfield, on a milestone day that once again saw him ease through proceedings:

262 – Today was Virgil van Dijk's 100th Premier League appearance for Liverpool at Anfield. He has won 82 and lost just two of those (D16), with only Patrice Evra with Man Utd (263) picking up more points in his first 100 home games with a side in the competition than van Dijk… pic.twitter.com/eii9R9eMvQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 25, 2024

On Twitter, Bence Boksak loved what he saw from Ryan Gravenberch in the No.6 role:

?? Ryan Gravenberch completed the most passes (72) and won the most tackles (3) while he was on the pitch for #LFC vs Brentford. He also made the most recoveries (8). Another great performance in the no.6 role. pic.twitter.com/4qd1opIABd — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) August 25, 2024

Meanwhile, the Mirror‘s Mark Jones focused on a powerhouse display from Dominik Szoboszlai: