Liverpool set a new Anfield record attendance in their Premier League 2-1 win over Brentford, thanks to a newly installed section of seats in the lower Anfield Road End.

The Reds hosted Thomas Frank’s side in their opening home game of the season, with Luis Diaz on the scoresheet in his 100th game for the club before Mo Salah joined him in the second half.

Arne Slot‘s men played in front of a record crowd, with 60,107 inside Anfield – the most of any league game in the club’s history.

Attendance numbers have incrementally increased over the last year as the new stand continued to develop, and work in the off-season has added more seats inside the ground.

That includes the back of the lower Anfield Road End where the away supporters are housed, a section that was empty for the duration of 2023/24.

Record attendance confirmed by Ged:https://t.co/5elNr5A8kL — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) August 25, 2024

The previous record league attendance was last set in April of 60,090, against Crystal Palace.

The official capacity is 61,276, as was revealed in the updated Premier League handbook for 2024/25, so not quite there just yet!

It means the ground will remain fractionally short of the highest-ever attendance recorded at Anfield, which came all the way back in 1952 before all-seater stadiums were introduced in English football.

On February 2, 1952, a crowd of 61,905 supporters attended an FA Cup fourth-round tie between Liverpool and Wolves.

In the Premier League, only Old Trafford (74,310), the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,850) and the London Stadium (62,850) can host more fans than Anfield.

“The fans showed their appreciation”

Brentford‘s visit was Slot’s first competitive game at Anfield and on the reception he received from supporters, he said:

“The reception of the fans was similar to the reception I got from all the people in and around the AXA [Training Centre] and the people who are working for Liverpool.

“So, I think I cannot speak for all of the managers, but I think maybe all of them would tell you the same.

“Every manager that comes in here feels the warmth of this club, feels the appreciation of the fans, and the most important thing we have to do as managers is to make sure the team plays in a style that the fans like to see.

“That’s what we are trying and I think the boys showed that, and the fans showed their appreciation for that, I think.”