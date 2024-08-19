Liverpool’s clear-out of impressive youngsters is set to continue with the sale of 20-year-old Harvey Blair, who caught the eye for the first team in pre-season.

Blair was one of the surprise standouts among Liverpool’s youngsters in pre-season, featuring in four of the Reds’ warmup friendlies under Arne Slot.

Upon the start of the campaign, however, the forward has dropped back into the U21s squad – though he was among those to miss the 3-1 victory over Man City on Saturday.

His absence from that win at the AXA Training Centre is expected to be due to a proposed transfer, with Liverpool journalist David Lynch revealing the club are open to a sale.

Writing on his Substack, Lynch explained that they “would not stand in his way should an acceptable offer arrive.”

Portsmouth and Reading are named as possible destinations for Blair, though this is “among others” and Lynch predicts that there would be “no shortage of suitors.”

Blackpool, Burton Albion, Leyton Orient, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock have all been linked with the talented academy player in the past, along with sides in Denmark and Belgium.

Blair was unlikely to break into the first-team setup this season due to a competition for places in Slot’s attack.

And turning 21 next month, this summer was always set to be a pivotal one as he weighs up his next step into senior football.

Injuries have blighted loan moves in the past, and another campaign as part of Barry Lewtas‘ U21s would almost certainly be seen as standing still in his development.

Liverpool’s willingness to sell Blair comes as part of an expected cull of academy talent, which is proving less than popular among fans.

Bobby Clark is set to travel to Austria this week to undergo a medical ahead of a £10 million move to Salzburg, while Ben Doak is among those the club would entertain permanent offers for.

Tyler Morton is another who is likely to leave, while Stefan Bajcetic, Kaide Gordon, Owen Beck, Calum Scanlon, James McConnell and Marcelo Pitaluga are available on loan.

The club currently have five players out on loan, with Luke Chambers and Calvin Ramsay both at Wigan, Lewis Koumas with Stoke, Luca Stephenson at Dundee United and Fabian Mrozek with Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna.