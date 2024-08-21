Liverpool’s plans behind signing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili have been explained, along with suggestions Alisson has made clear his plans to leave.

Mamardashvili is edging closer to completing a move to Anfield, with the latest reports suggesting Valencia and the Reds are nearing an agreement.

As things stand the current deal would see the Georgian spend next season on loan at Valencia, rather than being sent to Bournemouth – as it had been previously claimed.

It is a move that has come out of the blue for Liverpool. Signing another goalkeeper wasn’t necessarily viewed as an imperative this summer with Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros all at the club.

However, The Athletic’s James Pearce has explained why Liverpool feel their pursuit of Mamardashvili makes sense.

Liverpool’s view of Mamardashvili’s transfer

Speaking on the Walk on Podcast, Pearce elaborated on Liverpool’s plans with Mamardashvili and why the club feel they are getting a bargain transfer by signing the 23-year-old.

“From the people I’ve spoken to, the idea that Alisson has suddenly given Liverpool notice that he intends to move, either in 2025 or 2026, I’ve been told isn’t the case,” Pearce said.

“It has been explained to me as more long-term succession planning.

“That Liverpool rate this guy incredibly highly and they think he’s available on the market for a price that undervalues him.

“They think it is a good long-term investment and that they would try to loan him out and bring him in at a later point.”

Pearce also noted Kelleher’s contract situation, with the Irishman’s deal up in 2026 and, with no transfer in the offing as it stands, he is unlikely to extend as he looks to become a No. 1.

Certainly, that logic makes sense. Alisson isn’t getting any younger and Kelleher clearly isn’t viewed as a long-term replacement for the Brazilian.

Mamardashvili on the other hand is regarded as one of the most talented young goalkeepers in European football and showcased his quality at Euro 2024 earlier this summer. He certainly has the ability to succeed Alisson in the future.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool will be bringing him to the club for a package worth £29.9 million, with an up-front fee of £25.6 million and £4.3 million of potential add-ons.

At that price there is no denying the Georgian would be a bargain for Liverpool.