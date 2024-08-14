Liverpool’s interest in goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has been well discussed in Spain, but now a reliable Merseyside reporter has stated the Reds have “stepped up their interest” in a deal.

Mamardashvili caught the eye for Georgia at the Euros in the summer, building on the 23-year-old’s performances with Valencia over the past three seasons.

His name has been linked to the Reds throughout the month and has been touted as Alisson‘s successor, which would be excellent squad planning from the club’s hierarchy.

Reports in Spain on Tuesday heated up over Liverpool’s pursuit of the goalkeeper, and now The Times‘ Paul Joyce has reported that the club have “stepped up their interest.”

He reiterated that Mamardashvili would not be an addition to the squad this season, instead potentially staying at Valencia for another season before moving or making a loan move elsewhere.

It means he would not arrive until 2025, at the earliest, but Joyce goes on to say that Liverpool “believe his mooted price tag of about £30 million would represent excellent value.”

It comes after Fabrizio Romano claimed personal terms had been agreed with the player and that he is “keen on the move” even if he needs to wait one, or even two years to join Liverpool’s first team.

It is not quite a ‘transfer’ that will get Liverpool fans rejoicing as it is not for this coming season and it instead reflects on a future without Alisson, however soon that may be.

The Brazilian is contracted until 2027 but he has already received interest from Saudi Arabia and question marks will continue to linger.

Possible loan routes for Mamardashvili

Bournemouth, Richard Hughes‘ former club, have been named as a possible loan destination for the 23-year-old, but Premier League rules stipulate it is not possible if he signs for Liverpool this summer.

A player cannot sign and be registered for a club and then move temporarily elsewhere in the league in a single summer, but there are ways to work around it if the club wish to.

As abovementioned, he could stay with Valencia for another campaign before moving in 2025 or the Spanish club could sanction a loan with an agreement with Liverpool then made for next summer.

Clearly, there are a number of avenues for the club to explore.

But for fans, it throws the futures of Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher into the spotlight as well as current transfer priorities, even if this deal would be solid future-proofing.