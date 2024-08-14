Liverpool will reportedly push to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer in a surprise deal. But who is he and where would he fit in?

According to reports in Spain, the Reds are in talks with Valencia over a deal that would see Mamardashvili sign this summer before heading elsewhere on loan.

Journalists on Merseyside have confirmed the club’s interest, though there are differences in reporting when it comes to how far along any deal is.

It is certainly an interesting development, particularly given the strength of Liverpool’s existing goalkeeper department, and could progress swiftly in the coming days.

So who is Mamardashvili and what could he offer to Arne Slot‘s side?

Who is Giorgi Mamardashvili?

Age: 23

Position: Goalkeeper

Nationality: Georgia

Career: Dinamo Tbilisi (2012-2021), Rustavi (loan – 2019), Locomotive Tbilisi (loan – 2020-2021), Valencia (2021- )

He has been Valencia’s first-choice goalkeeper for the past two-and-a-half seasons, having joined from Georgian club Dinamo Tbilisi in 2021 following loan spells with FC Rustavi and Locomotive Tbilisi.

That has seen him play 100 times for the Spanish club in total, including the Copa del Rey final against Real Betis in 2022 that saw Valencia lose 6-5 on penalties.

Earlier this year, he broke an all-time Valencia record for the most consecutive LaLiga starts, with 69 in a row.

Where do I know him from?

Mamardashvili was one of the key figures in Georgia’s run to the last 16 of this summer’s Euros as the tournament’s surprise package.

In a Man of the Match performance against the Czech Republic he made the second-most saves of any goalkeeper in a Euros group stage match, with 11.

Per FotMob, he ended the tournament with the most saves per 90 minutes (7.5) and goals prevented (4.7).

What is his style of play?

“Mama defends well, he is an agile and fast goalkeeper,” defender Victor Mongil, who trained with Mamardashvili at Dinamo Tbilisi, told Breaking The Lines last year.

“He’s a goalkeeper who handles well low shots, reaches balls that can be challenging for taller goalkeepers, like Courtois or Donnarumma, who struggle there.”

His reflexes are outstanding, while his quickness off his line and ability to spread himself to deny one-on-ones is reminiscent of Alisson himself.

Standing at 6’6″, he is unsurprisingly dominant in his area.

There is a sense that Mamardashvili is more of a shot-stopper than a sweeper-keeper like Alisson, but the belief is that he can also develop into a more rounded player in a side like Liverpool’s.

Are Liverpool really interested?

By the sounds of it, yes.

However, quite how far down the line their interest has gone depends on the source, with reports in Spain claiming a deal is closer than sources on Merseyside.

Those close to Liverpool insist the club are simply monitoring Mamardashvili ahead of a potential move in the future, but Valencia sources indicate that he has already agreed to join this summer if a package can be finalised between the two clubs.

What have coaches said about him?

During ITV’s coverage of Georgia’s 2-0 victory over Portugal in the group stage of the Euros, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou hailed their stopper.

“They have an outstanding goalkeeper in Mamardashvili. He is one that everyone is tracking,” Postecoglou said.

“He has had a strong season at Valencia and when you have a strong goalkeeper, who is in form, it keeps you in games.”

Speaking to Anfield Watch, former Dinamo Tbilisi scout Mikha Gabechava gave an insight into what Mamardashvili offers beyond shot-stopping.

“Mamardashvili’s leadership, communication and presence in goal gives the entire back line much more confidence, consequently allowing them to play more effectively,” he explained.

“His confidence and character are exactly what [Georgia] need, especially in such a young team.”

Gabechava also offered assurance over the 23-year-old’s ball-playing ability, saying:

“Regarding his ability to play with his feet, I have to say that he has improved significantly over the past couple of years, mainly because he has a fantastic goalkeeper coach at Valencia. “Even in his early days at Valencia, he used to make mistakes and wasn’t as effective in that aspect. “However, now you can clearly see that he’s more comfortable and confident on the ball.”

Where would he fit in at Liverpool?

If he were to join Slot’s squad this summer, there is no doubting that Mamardashvili would be behind Alisson in the pecking order.

But the rhetoric around this transfer is of succession planning, with there an acceptance that the Brazilian’s time on Merseyside is finite – and may only last another season, as interest from Saudi Arabia looms.

With Liverpool said to be planning to loan the Georgian out – albeit with an immediate switch to another Premier League club outlawed – he could instead gain top-level experience elsewhere before returning to take over as first choice.

Where that leaves Caoimhin Kelleher, or even Vitezslav Jaros, is unclear, but with the Irishman vocal in his desire to be a No. 1, this could be the first step to allowing him to achieve that.

Alisson and Kelleher’s roles may well be taken by Mamardashvili and Jaros in the future.