LFC Foundation is once again challenging supporters to swap their bed for a sleeping bag for just one night to raise vital awareness and funds for thousands of people sleeping rough across the UK.

The ‘Kip on the Kop’ event is a fundraising challenge that doesn’t replicate what it’s like for those who are forced to sleep rough, but it gives an idea of the situation that many people find themselves in, whilst also supporting those who face this as a reality every night.

LFC Foundation successfully launched its first Kip on the Kop last year, with more than £65,000 raised to help tackle homelessness across the Liverpool City Region.

Kip on the Kop gives supporters the unique opportunity to spend the night on the Kop at Anfield and help to raise funds to support people who are vulnerable across the city, whilst also raising awareness of some of the challenges that they face.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, October 12 and you can register to take part now by clicking here.

Funds raised will go towards supporting LFC Foundation’s Global Works programme which provides sport-based employability sessions and mentoring for young people who have experienced homelessness, as well as Liverpool Homeless FC, who formed an annual 5-a-side league that was founded for and is accessed by people who are affected by homelessness across the region.

Currently the league is made up of 22 teams from homelessness organisations that operate across Merseyside, with a focus on inclusion, fun and helping to move lives forward.

Matt Parish, CEO of LFC Foundation said: “Last year’s Kip on the Kop was an incredible night that saw so many people come together and help to raise a fantastic amount to help tackle homelessness in our communities and we are hoping this year can be even better.

“We hope to see as many people as possible unite once again for what is a unique opportunity for those taking part and a chance to raise funds and awareness to make a real difference in the Liverpool City Region.”

John Finnigan, CEO of Liverpool Homeless FC, added: “Last year’s event was even better than we could have imagined and so we are delighted that the event is back and we can help raise even more funds and awareness, which is vital for the work that we are doing every day across our communities.

“The funds from last year’s event meant we were able to increase the number of teams from 18 to 22 which allows us to support even more people and shows just how much different events like this can make.”

If you wish to register for the event, you can do so by clicking here or to find out more please visit HERE.

Please note that you must be aged 16 and over to take part, and those aged under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.