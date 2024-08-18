Joe Gomez is now considering his options ahead of a potential departure from Liverpool this summer, in a move that is both disappointing and logical.

Gomez’s absence was the big shock when Liverpool released their first teamsheet of the Arne Slot era, with the No. 2 not even making the bench at Ipswich.

It was soon revealed that this came after “grown-up discussions” with the club over his future, with the Times‘ Paul Joyce reporting that his omission was amicable following interest from Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham and Chelsea.

Clubs outside of England have also been touted as possible suitors, with Gomez one of a number of players who have been linked with the Saudi Pro League since its expansion.

With the transfer window set to close at 11pm on August 30, it now promises to be an even busier one for Liverpool, who had already been expected to preside over a number of other sales and loans.

Slot has downplayed speculation over Luis Diaz leaving the club, but the prospect of losing Gomez now appears very real and naturally disappointing.

A disappointing reality

Liverpool have, of course, already held talks over selling their longest-serving player this summer, with a proposed £45 million switch to Newcastle falling through along with an agreed £75 million deal for Anthony Gordon.

But the player himself appeared to have drawn a line under that as he anticipated a 10th season as part of the Reds’ first team.

Now the likelihood of Gomez leaving Merseyside has only increased, which would see one of Slot’s most versatile players move on.

The season just gone was the 27-year-old’s most prolific in terms of appearances, featuring in 51 of 58 games in Jurgen Klopp‘s final campaign, with only Virgil van Dijk, Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister clocking more minutes on the pitch.

He did so in a variety of different roles, with 25 outings at right-back, 19 at left-back, five at centre-back and two in defensive midfield.

Losing a player who is not only capable of filling in across the back four and even in the No. 6 role, but also do so at the level required of a club challenging on four fronts, would undoubtedly be a blow.

That is only magnified by Gomez’s popularity in the squad and among fans, an intelligent and understated character who arrived as an 18-year-old in the final throes of Brendan Rodgers’ reign and became a man under Klopp’s management.

With the uncertainty over the contract situations of Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and especially Trent Alexander-Arnold, facing up to the chances of losing Gomez only serves of a reminder that, in football, very little is permanent.

Even if he was not in contention to start in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Portman Road, the reality is that if he does leave, he would almost certainly need replacing.

More youthful cover in the full-back areas has already left with Luke Chambers and Calvin Ramsay both joining Wigan on loan, while Owen Beck and Calum Scanlon are also expected to head through the exit before August 30.

Sepp van den Berg may be the most established replacement of sorts for Gomez, but the Dutchman possesses neither the experience nor the flexibility to immediately fill the void he would leave.

Reports around Gomez mulling over a move insist that, if he decides to stay, Slot would be more than happy to keep the player as part of his squad.

But if not, it could force Liverpool into a late move in the transfer market – though the shortening of odds around Jarrad Branthwaite crossing Stanley Park in the next 12 days should be taken with more than a pinch of salt.

For reasons both emotional and calculated, Liverpool selling Gomez would be a major disappointment.

However, it is also a move that makes sense for the player himself, and given his nine years of service that must be factored in.

Why Gomez would want to leave

Among those to arrive late for Slot’s first pre-season, Gomez did so having spent the summer riding the bench for England at the Euros – as one of only three outfield players to fail to play a single minute for Gareth Southgate’s side.

He then returned to find Jarell Quansah having established himself as favourite to start alongside Van Dijk, with the new head coach admitting before kickoff at Ipswich that it had been a “close call” between Quansah and Ibrahima Konate.

Having not featured at all for England at the Euros, Gomez then clocked just 16 minutes on the pitch in his only outing of pre-season, as a late substitute in the 4-1 win over Sevilla at Anfield.

Konate started the behind-closed-doors friendly against Las Palmas hours later, partnered by Nat Phillips, with 17-year-old Amara Nallo coming off the bench.

While Gomez’s inclusion in the more high-profile game may have been a gesture of his standing in Slot’s squad, the lack of consideration for him gaining minutes on the pitch may have confirmed fears over his role.

Watching long-time friend Ezri Konsa of Aston Villa and tournament success story Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace given opportunities over him at the Euros will have almost certainly done the same.

And with Guehi involved in what promises to be a merry-go-round of centre-back transfers in the final weeks of this transfer window, an opportunity could open up for Gomez.

A transfer merry-go-round

If Newcastle fail to land a deal for Guehi, for example, with four bids already rejected, that could turn them back to Gomez with the offer of a regular starting role at centre-back.

So too for Villa, who will take part in this season’s Champions League and are aware of interest from Fulham and clubs in Saudi Arabia for Diego Carlos.

Fulham‘s success in landing Carlos as a replacement for Tosin Adarabioyo could then prompt Villa to target Gomez, or the Cottagers could instead now prioritise a move for the Liverpool defender himself.

Palace cannot be ruled out of this equation either, as if Guehi does eventually move to St James’ Park, a proven, top-level replacement will be needed fast.

There are a number of moving parts to acknowledge, and Gomez’s desire to at least explore a move away from Liverpool could be one of the most decisive.

Were he to leave Anfield, then, he should do so with the blessing of all involved, as despite the obvious impact on Slot’s squad it is a transfer he may need to reignite his career at 27.