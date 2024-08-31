With Liverpool’s Champions League fixtures for the league phase now confirmed, Arne Slot and his players now know every date for the 2024/25 campaign.
The Reds are one of 36 teams to enter the new-look Champions League this season, which will see each club play eight different opponents in the initial league phase.
Liverpool were drawn against RB Leipzig, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, Lille, PSV Eindhoven, Bologna and Girona by UEFA’s automated system.
And with their fixture dates for each tie confirmed on Saturday, Slot can look to a particularly busy season ahead.
That includes clashes with Real Madrid and Man City at Anfield within the space of five days in November.
Real will visit for the fifth league phase clash on November 27, and though Man City‘s trip to Anfield is currently scheduled for November 30, it will almost certainly be pushed back to the following day for Sky Sports’ Super Sunday.
They will undoubtedly be two of the biggest games of the season for Liverpool, and will be immediately be followed by two of their most congested months in December and January.
Liverpool are set to play at least seven games in each of December and January, with that increasing to eight if they progress in the Carabao Cup.
It may be a tough task, but if Slot’s side make it into the semi-finals of both the FA Cup and the Champions League, they will be required to play nine games in April.
Every fixture for the 2024/25 campaign, including rescheduled Premier League dates for September and October plus the new Champions League ties, are below.
September
1: Man United (A) – Premier League
2-10: International break
14: Nottingham Forest (H) – Premier League
17: AC Milan (A) – Champions League
21: Bournemouth (H) – Premier League
24/25: West Ham (H) – Carabao Cup third round
28: Wolves (A) – Premier League
October
2: Bologna (H) – Champions League
5: Crystal Palace (A) – Premier League
6-14: International break
19: Chelsea (H) – Premier League
23: RB Leipzig (A) – Champions League
27: Arsenal (A) – Premier League
29/30: Carabao Cup fourth round
November
2: Brighton (H) – Premier League
5: Bayer Leverkusen (H) – Champions League
9: Aston Villa (H) – Premier League
10-18: International break
23: Southampton (A) – Premier League
27: Real Madrid (H) – Champions League
30: Man City (H) – Premier League
December
4: Newcastle (A) – Premier League
7: Everton (A) – Premier League
10: Girona (A) – Champions League
14: Fulham (H) – Premier League
17/18: Carabao Cup quarter-finals
21: Tottenham (A) – Premier League
26: Leicester (H) – Premier League
29: West Ham (A) – Premier League
January
4: Man United (H) – Premier League
7/8: Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg
11: FA Cup 3rd round
14: Nottingham Forest (A) – Premier League
18: Brentford (A) – Premier League
21: Lille (H) – Champions League
25: Ipswich (H) – Premier League
29: PSV Eindhoven (A) – Champions League
February
1st: Bournemouth (A) – Premier League
4/5: Carabao Cup semi-final 2nd leg
8: FA Cup 4th round
11/12: Champions League play-off round 1st leg
15: Wolves (H) – Premier League
18/19: Champions League play-off round 2nd leg
22: Man City (A) – Premier League
26: Newcastle (H) – Premier League
March
1: FA Cup 5th round
4/5: Champions League round of 16 1st leg
8: Southampton (H) – Premier League
11/12: Champions League round of 16 2nd leg
15: Aston Villa (A) – Premier League
16: Carabao Cup final
17-26: International break
29: FA Cup quarter-finals
April
2: Everton (H) – Premier League
5: Fulham (A) – Premier League
8/9: Champions League quarter-finals 1st leg
12: West Ham (H) – Premier League
15/16: Champions League quarter-finals 2nd leg
19: Leicester (A) – Premier League
26: Tottenham (H) – Premier League
26: FA Cup semi-finals
29/30: Champions League semi-finals 1st leg
May
3: Chelsea (A) – Premier League
6/7: Champions League semi-finals 2nd leg
10: Arsenal (H) – Premier League
17: FA Cup final
18: Brighton (A) – Premier League
25: Crystal Palace (H) – Premier League
31: Champions League final
