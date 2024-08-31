With Liverpool’s Champions League fixtures for the league phase now confirmed, Arne Slot and his players now know every date for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Reds are one of 36 teams to enter the new-look Champions League this season, which will see each club play eight different opponents in the initial league phase.

Liverpool were drawn against RB Leipzig, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, Lille, PSV Eindhoven, Bologna and Girona by UEFA’s automated system.

And with their fixture dates for each tie confirmed on Saturday, Slot can look to a particularly busy season ahead.

That includes clashes with Real Madrid and Man City at Anfield within the space of five days in November.

Real will visit for the fifth league phase clash on November 27, and though Man City‘s trip to Anfield is currently scheduled for November 30, it will almost certainly be pushed back to the following day for Sky Sports’ Super Sunday.

They will undoubtedly be two of the biggest games of the season for Liverpool, and will be immediately be followed by two of their most congested months in December and January.

Liverpool are set to play at least seven games in each of December and January, with that increasing to eight if they progress in the Carabao Cup.

It may be a tough task, but if Slot’s side make it into the semi-finals of both the FA Cup and the Champions League, they will be required to play nine games in April.

Every fixture for the 2024/25 campaign, including rescheduled Premier League dates for September and October plus the new Champions League ties, are below.

September

1: Man United (A) – Premier League

2-10: International break

14: Nottingham Forest (H) – Premier League

17: AC Milan (A) – Champions League

21: Bournemouth (H) – Premier League

24/25: West Ham (H) – Carabao Cup third round

28: Wolves (A) – Premier League

October

2: Bologna (H) – Champions League

5: Crystal Palace (A) – Premier League

6-14: International break

19: Chelsea (H) – Premier League

23: RB Leipzig (A) – Champions League

27: Arsenal (A) – Premier League

29/30: Carabao Cup fourth round

November

2: Brighton (H) – Premier League

5: Bayer Leverkusen (H) – Champions League

9: Aston Villa (H) – Premier League

10-18: International break

23: Southampton (A) – Premier League

27: Real Madrid (H) – Champions League

30: Man City (H) – Premier League

December

4: Newcastle (A) – Premier League

7: Everton (A) – Premier League

10: Girona (A) – Champions League

14: Fulham (H) – Premier League

17/18: Carabao Cup quarter-finals

21: Tottenham (A) – Premier League

26: Leicester (H) – Premier League

29: West Ham (A) – Premier League

January

4: Man United (H) – Premier League

7/8: Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg

11: FA Cup 3rd round

14: Nottingham Forest (A) – Premier League

18: Brentford (A) – Premier League

21: Lille (H) – Champions League

25: Ipswich (H) – Premier League

29: PSV Eindhoven (A) – Champions League

February

1st: Bournemouth (A) – Premier League

4/5: Carabao Cup semi-final 2nd leg

8: FA Cup 4th round

11/12: Champions League play-off round 1st leg

15: Wolves (H) – Premier League

18/19: Champions League play-off round 2nd leg

22: Man City (A) – Premier League

26: Newcastle (H) – Premier League

March

1: FA Cup 5th round

4/5: Champions League round of 16 1st leg

8: Southampton (H) – Premier League

11/12: Champions League round of 16 2nd leg

15: Aston Villa (A) – Premier League

16: Carabao Cup final

17-26: International break

29: FA Cup quarter-finals

April

2: Everton (H) – Premier League

5: Fulham (A) – Premier League

8/9: Champions League quarter-finals 1st leg

12: West Ham (H) – Premier League

15/16: Champions League quarter-finals 2nd leg

19: Leicester (A) – Premier League

26: Tottenham (H) – Premier League

26: FA Cup semi-finals

29/30: Champions League semi-finals 1st leg

May

3: Chelsea (A) – Premier League

6/7: Champions League semi-finals 2nd leg

10: Arsenal (H) – Premier League

17: FA Cup final

18: Brighton (A) – Premier League

25: Crystal Palace (H) – Premier League

31: Champions League final