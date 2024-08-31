A new-look Champions League format means Liverpool will still be involved in the first stage of the competition until January, though their European adventure starts against AC Milan.

A random draw by UEFA’s automated software on Thursday evening plotted Liverpool’s immediate future in the competition, pitting them against eight different opponents.

With Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Dutch champions PSV among their opponents, Opta Analyst assesses that the Reds have the joint-second toughest fixture difficulty. A nice homecoming gift, eh?

But supporters can now at least plot out their travels as the dates for all home and away games have now been confirmed.

League Stage Dates

Matchday 1: AC Milan (A) – Tuesday, September 17, 8pm

Matchday 2: Bologna (H) – Wednesday, October 2, 8pm

Matchday 3: Leipzig (A) – Wednesday, October 23, 8pm

Matchday 4: Bayer Leverkusen (H) – Tuesday, November 5, 8pm

Matchday 5: Real Madrid (H) – Wednesday, November 27, 8pm

Matchday 6: Girona (A) – Tuesday, December 10, 5.45pm

Matchday 7: Lille (H) – Tuesday, January 21, 8pm

Matchday 8: PSV (A) – Wednesday, January 29, 8pm

Among the eight fixtures is one early kickoff, which is for the trip to Girona in December – but of interest to supporters will be that Liverpool host Real Madrid just days before Man City visit in November.

The visit of Xabi Alonso’s German champions, meanwhile, comes between league games against Brighton and Aston Villa both of which are played at Anfield to make for three home games in succession.

Unlike the previous format, the first stage of the competition runs until the end of January this time around, and it is not yet known how many points will roughly be needed to progress.

The top eight teams in the 36-team league will go straight into the last 16, with the remaining eight places determined by 16 playoffs between the sides who finished between ninth and 24th.

In the UK, all fixtures will continue to be broadcast live by TNT Sports.