Liverpool have a tough eight fixtures in the Champions League to navigate if they are to progress to the knockouts, and Arne Slot acknowledges it’s equally “challenging” and “exciting.”

The Champions League draw took place on Thursday and offered us a first look at how the new format will play out when it gets underway next month.

Liverpool got a tough draw and will face Leipzig (A), Real Madrid (H), Bayer Leverkusen (H), AC Milan (A), Lille (H), PSV (A), Bologna (H) and Girona (A).

The notable headline fixtures include the visit of Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, but Slot knows progression is just as dependent on results elsewhere.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the draw, the Dutchman said: “The first thing to say is it is a very challenging draw but also a very exciting one.

“And more important than anything, we are part of it – which means there is a lot to look forward to and also a lot of work to be done.”

Leverkusen and Real are not the only domestic champions on Liverpool’s fixture list, but Slot is not tempted to look too far ahead.

He continued: “There will be a lot of focus on the fixture against Real Madrid at Anfield, and rightly so because they are the holders of the competition.

“But at the same time, there is so much quality among our other opponents that we will spread our attention evenly and take each game as it comes.

“PSV are a team I know really well, of course, and – like Bayer Leverkusen – they are champions of their own country, so the standard is very clear and it runs through all of the clubs that we will face.

? Thoughts on the draw then, Reds? ?? Some decent away trips there… pic.twitter.com/XxcRP9ilsw — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) August 29, 2024

“I could talk about each of them and what they will bring, but the time to do that is when the fixtures come around.

“For now, we will look forward and, as I said, keep working because there are a lot of games to come in the Premier League and in the Champions League, and the only way to approach them is one at a time.”

The Reds have faced six of their opponents in the past, but this will be the first time they meet Bologna and Girona in a competitive setting – which supporters will certainly embrace.

The competition gets underway next month, and we will find out the order of the games on Saturday, so supporters do not have to wait too long to get their travel plans in order.