Liverpool’s route to the Champions League knockout stage has been laid out after Thursday’s draw, with the new format putting them against EIGHT different clubs to start.

The Reds are back dining at the top table of European football and their return aligns with the Champions League‘s new-look format.

There are now 36 teams and they are to be ranked in one league and will all play eight fixtures – four at home and four away – before a more traditional knockout stage follows.

And after a random draw by UEFA’s automated software, Liverpool will face: Leipzig (A), Real Madrid (H), Bayer Leverkusen (H), AC Milan (A), Lille (H), PSV (A), Bologna (H) and Girona (A).

* That is not the order the games will be played in, that is to be confirmed on Saturday

Quite the draw, eh! It is going to take some getting used to that we have eight opponents instead of the three from the old group stage format.

Champions League fixture dates

Matchday 1: September 17-19

September 17-19 Matchday 2: October 1/2

October 1/2 Matchday 3: October 22/23

October 22/23 Matchday 4: November 5/6

November 5/6 Matchday 5: November 26/27

November 26/27 Matchday 6: December 10/11

December 10/11 Matchday 7: January 21/22

January 21/22 Matchday 8: January 29

* All dates and kick-off times will be confirmed on Saturday, August 31

While we do not know which matches will be played when just yet, that is quite the list of fixtures for Liverpool!

There are some great away days for supporters and Anfield has some big nights to come against Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen – and it all came to be thanks to the push of a button.

The Reds have faced six of their opponents in the past, but this will be the first time they meet Bologna and Girona in a competitive setting.

How does the competition now work?

There are 36 teams involved in the league phase and progression to the knockout rounds are determined by each club’s league placing after their eight games.

The top eight clubs in the 36-team league will go straight into the last 16, with the remaining eight places determined by 16 playoffs between the sides who finished between ninth and 24th.

The clubs who finish 25th and below exit the competition after the first stage, no teams will drop into the Europa League.