Arne Slot‘s team selection for his first home game in charge of Liverpool is likely to be straightforward, with a change at centre-back expected vs. Brentford.

The Reds began the new campaign with a 2-0 win at Ipswich last Saturday, with Slot now leading the side into his first competitive game at Anfield.

That comes with the visit of Brentford, who were victorious themselves on the opening weekend as they snatched a 2-1 victory from Crystal Palace.

Thomas Frank’s side could include two former Liverpool players in Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho, who have both made the move from Merseyside this summer.

But how will Slot set his side up on Sunday?

Team News

Slot spoke to journalists at the AXA Training Centre, with the head coach providing an update:

Jarell Quansah doubtful for Sunday after picking up new injury

Jayden Danns also still out; no other concerns reported

Tyler Morton part of training squad at the AXA on Friday

Liverpool’s expected XI vs. Brentford

The head coach suggested throughout pre-season and into the trip to Ipswich that he is unlikely to chop and change his starting lineup too often if all fit.

However, the absence of Quansah would force his hand at centre-back – though it may be an opportune switch for Slot having already sent Ibrahima Konate on at half-time at Portman Road.

Konate was already expected to start against Brentford and a new issue for Quansah has at least provided an easy explanation for the change.

Elsewhere, it is doubtful whether Slot will make any more alterations after following up an impressive 2-0 win with seven days to recover and train.

That would mean:

This would see Liverpool set up like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Slot does have options, of course, and it could be that the Dutchman turns to Cody Gakpo in place of Luis Diaz on the left wing, for example.

Much of that would depend on Liverpool’s analysis of Brentford and whether there are another threats Slot and his staff feel need to be addressed.

But the smart money is on a largely unchanged side at Anfield, with Konate in for Quansah the only likely swap.