Andy Robertson has revealed he is “pain free for the first time in five months” after starting Liverpool’s opening Premier League game against Ipswich.

The left-back suffered an injury while on international duty for Scotland during the March international break earlier this year.

Robertson was forced off due to an ankle ligament issue in Scotland’s international friendly against Northern Ireland. This gave the Reds a scare but he returned to action promptly, missing just one match at the time.

But Robertson’s injury problems came to the fore earlier this summer with the defender forced to miss the club’s friendlies while on pre-season tour after suffering a setback.

Now, the Liverpool defender has revealed he had been playing through the pain barrier for the last five months.

Speaking to journalists after Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Ipswich, Robertson opened up about his injury struggles.

“I felt really good against Ipswich, all things considered,” he said as per the Mail‘s Lewis Steele. “I was playing in pain from March onwards.

“It was a really important time for the club and then a really important time for my country. I hoped that the three weeks off would have settled things down but it did not and I needed a wee bit longer.

“I managed to get my fitness up to a really good level in terms of not being with the team, which was hugely frustrating.

“But I made sure I was in America, in every team meeting going, asking the coaches questions and trying to learn even when I could not be on the pitch.

“That would put me in the best possible shape when I was on the pitch.

“There’s still lots to learn for all of us – it’s a completely new way of playing and new philosophy. It will take a lot of time, of course.

“But I felt fit on Saturday, I feel good. I am pain free for the first time in five months.

“I came off the last 10 minutes which is fine, I started getting a little bit tired which is normal. Long may it continue.”

Robertson’s revelation is definitely a boost for Liverpool, though the extent of his issue may still be a concern going forward.

The 30-year-old remains an important part of Arne Slot‘s squad and having him in the best shape possible will be a huge positive for the Reds.