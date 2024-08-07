Liverpool now know when they will be playing their first nine games of the Premier League campaign, with another 12.30pm kickoff added to their schedule.

The Reds are a week-and-a-half away from the start of the campaign, with Arne Slot hoping to bring his pre-season momentum into the real thing.

It has been a productive warmup for the new head coach, with two more friendlies to go against Sevilla and Las Palmas back-to-back at Anfield on Sunday.

After that, the Premier League begins with a trip to Ipswich on August 17, easing Slot in with a 12.30pm kickoff away from home.

Tuesday saw fixture changes announced for October, meaning Liverpool now know when they will play their first nine games of the league season.

That includes another 12.30pm kickoff, this time away to Crystal Palace on October 5.

Liverpool’s first nine fixtures of the Premier League season are as follows:

Ipswich (A) – Saturday, August 17, 12.30pm – TNT Sports

– Saturday, August 17, 12.30pm – TNT Sports Brentford (H) – Sunday, August 25, 4.30pm – Sky Sports

– Sunday, August 25, 4.30pm – Sky Sports Man United (A) – Sunday, September 1, 4pm – Sky Sports

– Sunday, September 1, 4pm – Sky Sports Nottingham Forest (H) – Saturday, September 14, 3pm

– Saturday, September 14, 3pm Bournemouth (H) – Saturday, September 21, 3pm

– Saturday, September 21, 3pm Wolves (A) – Saturday, September 28, 5.30pm – Sky Sports

– Saturday, September 28, 5.30pm – Sky Sports Crystal Palace (A) – Saturday, October 5, 12.30pm – TNT Sports

– Saturday, October 5, 12.30pm – TNT Sports Chelsea (H) – Saturday, October 19, 5.30pm – Sky Sports

– Saturday, October 19, 5.30pm – Sky Sports Arsenal (A) – Sunday, October 27, 4.30pm – Sky Sports

That includes seven fixtures to be broadcast live on TV in the UK, with TNT Sports taking their normal 12.30pm slot and Sky Sports showing the Saturday evening and Sunday games.

During that run there will also be the first three matchdays in the revamped Champions League as well as the third and potential fourth rounds of the Carabao Cup.

There will be international breaks in both September and October, meaning it is a relentless start for Slot and his staff in terms of managing the squad.

Liverpool’s full fixture list for those first three months of the season looks like this:

August

17: Ipswich (A) – Premier League

25: Brentford (H) – Premier League

September

1: Man United (A) – Premier League

2-10: International break

14: Nottingham Forest (H) – Premier League

17-19: Champions League MD 1

21: Bournemouth (H) – Premier League

24/25: Carabao Cup third round

28: Wolves (A) – Premier League

October

1/2: Champions League MD 2

5: Crystal Palace (A) – Premier League

7-15: International break

19: Chelsea (H) – Premier League

22/23: Champions League MD 3

27: Arsenal (A) – Premier League

29/30: Carabao Cup fourth round

Liverpool will play at least 13 games in their first two-and-a-half months under Slot, with seven games in 22 days between the September and October international breaks.

It was never going to be a gentle start to life in charge of the biggest club in England, but the 45-year-old has already shown signs he’s ready to take it on.