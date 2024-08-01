While Liverpool may not go on to lift the biggest trophies this season, it certainly looks like they will be exciting to watch at the very least.

Since arriving, Arne Slot has sought to implement a less direct style of attack with a more patient approach to breaking teams down.

Against Arsenal, in Liverpool’s 2-1 friendly win, we saw some of his principles in action, and supporters were excited by the type of football they will be watching this season.

The goals Liverpool scored, both set up by Harvey Elliott, were prime examples of the style Slot believes can be effective for the Reds.

Mo Salah got Liverpool’s first as he raced onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Elliott, before cutting across the chasing defender to make room for a finish into the bottom corner.

Decided to record for a minute and caught the @MoSalah goal! #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/3xeazRPm8M — John Cappo (@JKCappo) August 1, 2024

It was a trademark Salah finish, but it only came about because of Liverpool’s impressive composure in their own half, albeit under the relative lack of pressure of a pre-season friendly.

After winning possession in his own box, Sepp van den Berg passed right to Conor Bradley who played the ball into Salah’s feet.

The Egyptian, who had dropped deep, held the ball up and passed back to Jarell Quansah, for the defender to then exchange passes with Dominik Szoboszlai before being forced back to Caoimhin Kelleher.

It was here where the goalkeeper must be praised for lifting his head and playing an accurate pass up to Diogo Jota, who laid the ball off to Elliott first-time in the space between Arsenal‘s midfield and defence.

From there, Salah was away and Elliott picked him out perfectly.

This goal, as well as Liverpool’s second, which came at the end of another passing move, could act almost as a blueprint for the Reds this season.

What changed from the Real Betis match?

Liverpool played well in their first game against Real Betis, but this was a different kind of team, one that will be closer to that which will play against Ipswich on August 17.

Having a recognised striker in Diogo Jota was a big help for Slot, who highlighted the importance of his forward after the game.

“I think that helps to have someone who naturally plays in that position,” said the head coach.

This is what Slot meant when he said "kill them with passes". Retain possession until there's an opportunity to quicken the pace and play those progressive passes. pic.twitter.com/zBlQduIj3F — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) August 1, 2024

“Although Arsenal were man-v-man all over the place, then it helps if you have a striker who is smart and is intelligent, knows when to make the deep runs [and] knows when to hold the ball.

“I think it was him who bounced the ball towards Harvey, where Harvey could give the assist to Mo. It helps to have someone used to this position, especially if you play a team that is man-v-man all over the pitch.”

The attacking midfielder must perform

Against Arsenal, we saw Elliott in a much more influential role, playing as the attacking midfielder, with Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones generally taking up a slightly deeper position.

Slot was pleased with his performance but insisted the goals came as a product of the team’s approach.

The Dutchman explained: “He had two great assists, but what I believe is that the team created these assists for him as well.

“Playing out from the back, getting him in the right positions – or another No.10. Then it is up to him to bring the most of these situations and he did that today with two assists.

“If I am a bit hard on him, I think there were two or three other situations where he could have done better.

“But that’s what the team is doing for him; we make sure he and the other ones like Mo and like Fabio come in the right positions where they can show their quality. Harvey did that today with two good assists.”

The role of Liverpool’s No. 10 was something Jones, who started next to Szoboszlai in midfield, also picked up on after the game.

Speaking to The Redmen TV, he said: “I’ll run as much as I can for Harvey as long as he goes and scores goals, goals and assists – I’m fine with that.

“It might be him who’s taking the limelight in terms of his assists or the goals, but then Harvey will know how much then he needs me.

“Then there might be a game where it’s my turn. It could be me as the No. 10 then it could be Macca (Alexis Mac Allister) alongside Dom (Szoboszlai), then it’s me who gets the goal or assist, then the limelight’s on me.

“But it’s about the trust as well that we’ve got in each other.

“I feel that Harvey and Mo and stuff can go and play free, knowing that me and Dom, although we’re attackers and what to get in the box, want to score goals, we’re gonna run for them, we’re gonna get back.

“And at the same time, I was telling Harvey, ‘Look, it’s on us to get you the ball so you stay high’.”

These comments aren’t too dissimilar to what we have heard from Jones before, about how the midfield will have a changed role as the “heart of the team.”

Slot will apply the same principles as Jurgen Klopp, but that could end up looking quite different with Liverpool on the ball.

The Reds didn’t struggle to score last season, but where they fell down was controlling the opposition threat. That’s where this season will be won and lost.