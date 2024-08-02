Fabio Carvalho has outlined his “target” for the season after returning to Liverpool, with the club’s transfer plans for the 21-year-old now reported.

Carvalho is back among Liverpool’s first team and, in the absence of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, has started each of the Reds’ two pre-season friendlies so far on the left wing.

His second outing – against Arsenal on Wednesday night – was highly impressive, capped by a well-taken volley following Harvey Elliott‘s deft chip.

Arne Slot has worked closely with the Portuguese since the start of the summer, and there is a sense of renewed opportunity for player who lost his footing under Jurgen Klopp.

To that end, the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe reports that Liverpool have now ruled out another loan move this season.

Carvalho took in the first half of last season with RB Leipzig before, having struggled for minutes in Germany, enjoying a prominent role on loan at Hull.

However, the club have not dismissed the prospect of a sale at this stage, as Carvalho “will know his first team opportunities will be limited once Slot has a full contingent.”

Bascombe explains: “If he goes, it will be for a considerable fee and most likely later in the transfer window.”

Speaking to journalist Joseph McBride after the 2-1 victory over Arsenal in Philadelphia, Carvalho was asked whether he was planning to stay at Liverpool.

“That’s the target, to stay here,” the attacker said.

“I’m just having fun and enjoying the time that I’m here, and learning a lot of new things. That’s the most important thing.”

And in an interview with LFCTV post-match, he was questioned on whether he feels there is an opportunity heading into the new season.

“I can only hope so!” he replied.

“Like I said, not just for me but for everyone coming in, there’s a new gaffer, everyone has got a chance to impress and we’ll just go from there.

“As long as we keep working hard, that’s the main thing and that’s what I’m trying to make the most out of.”

Carvalho is not short of reported suitors, with Fulham, Southampton and Leicester all named among sides in England, Germany, France, Spain and the Netherlands.

But there are clearly places up for grabs under Slot – with Sepp van den Berg another player who appears to be benefiting – and as Bascombe points out, any development is unlikely until towards the end of August.