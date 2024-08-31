Buckle up! Liverpool head to Man United in the Premier League looking to right the grim wrongs of last season and start afresh under a new head coach.

Man United vs. Liverpool

Premier League (3) | Old Trafford

September 1, 2024 | 4pm (BST)

Arne Slot‘s start to life as the Reds’ head coach has started impressively, with back-to-back wins sealed in the league.

Sunday’s clash with United is a far greater test, though, as Liverpool make the trip to their most bitter rivals, where they have struggled so often.

Here is all you need to know ahead of a huge Premier League game.

1. Slot’s biggest test yet

Everything feels rosey for Slot currently, following victories against Ipswich and Brentford, with supporters enjoying his style of play.

The Dutchman’s calm manner has caught the eye, and perhaps most importantly, he is doing things his way instead of copying Jurgen Klopp.

Sunday’s clash with United is easily the greatest test that Slot has had to date, however, and this is another level of pressure on him.

His tactics will be under the microscope, as well as his ability to get a performance out of his players at Old Trafford.

Win and his reputation will be sky-high heading into the international break, but a limp defeat could see the first eyebrows raised.

2. Don’t miss kick off

We have grown accustomed to Sunday afternoon matches kicking off at 4.30pm (BST), but things are different this weekend.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is actually 4pm, which is an attempt to try and prevent crowd trouble in a famously tense rivalry.

The Premier League have reportedly paid the police a £7 million ‘sweetener’ for their services, with concerns still arising about the game starting too late, allowing for more drinking time.

Here’s hoping that tragedy chanting can be avoided from both sets of supporters, with the focus on a fascinating game instead.

3. Debut for new third kit

Liverpool unveiled their new third kit earlier this week, featuring a vertical Nike logo to raise awareness for their ‘Together We Rise’ collection to celebrate the women’s game.

The white shirt is accompanied by socks of the same colour and black shorts, while Alisson‘s green strip has already been worn this season.

Liverpool supporters will see the strip in action for the first time against United – here’s hoping it’s a lucky charm!

The kit can be purchased from the club’s official store here.

4. United still mediocre under Ten Hag

For all their summer spending, some of which could prove to be effective, United still look average with Erik ten Hag in charge. They have one win (Fulham) and one defeat (Brighton) so far.

United have players who can hurt you – they always will – but they have no distinct playing style, seem easy to run through and still feel like a bunch of individuals.

Speaking of, it will be interesting to see if Ten Hag shuffles his pack following the loss at Brighton, with new signings potentially heavily involved.

Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee could make their first starts, coming in for Harry Maguire and Mason Mount, with the latter out injured for a number of weeks.

But the club missed the deadline to register midfielder Manuel Ugarte for this fixture.

Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Rasmus Hojlund are all out injured.

Possible Man United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee

5. 1 injury absence expected for Liverpool

Curtis Jones is expected to miss out on the weekend action due to injury, with Slot confirming he was still unable to train on Friday. Thankfully, he is to be the only anticipated absentee.

For that reason, the boss is likely to name the same starting XI that got the better of Brentford, with Ibrahima Konate again preferred to Jarell Quansah.

Ryan Gravenberch has shone in a deep-lying midfield role and should start again, but this will easily be his sternest test yet in that position.

New signing Federico Chiesa is eligible to feature, but “there is a bigger chance that he is not in the squad,” says Slot.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

6. Slot’s praise for new signing

Speaking on Friday, Slot spoke of the plan for Chiesa and praised what he will bring to the club:

“He’s going to train with us today (Friday), but there is a bigger chance that he is not in the squad than he is. “I don’t expect him to be in, but I cannot guarantee this.” “One of the best things about working here, what I’ve noticed so far, is the culture of this team, they work really hard to achieve their goals. “It is then really important the first player you bring in has that same attitude and brings the same culture. “He works really hard on and off the pitch to try to get the best of himself, and he combines this with scoring goals and really aggressive without the ball.”

7. Iffy Old Trafford record

Many Liverpool fans dread trips to Old Trafford, and in fairness, they have every right to.

There have been sporadic memorable wins along the way, not least a 5-0 triumph in 2021/22, but far too often, the Reds fail to show up.

Liverpool have only won seven times at Old Trafford in 32 years of Premier League football, with none of those coming in the 1990s.

The home crowd will be baying for blood this weekend, but the Reds have to manage the situation better than they have so often in the past.

Whether there is a mental block at Old Trafford is up for debate, but these players were all involved in the calamities last season and need to produce a response.

8. Did You Know?

Mohamed Salah looks back to his best after three goal contributions in two league games this season, and he loves playing United.

The 32-year-old has had a hand in 18 goals in his last 11 matches against the Reds’ biggest rivals, with 14 goals and four assists coming his way.

Salah has also scored in his last four visits to Old Trafford, highlighting his big-game mentality – let’s hope for the same again on Sunday!

His tussle with Diogo Dalot will be a key battle.

9. Manchester’s Taylor takes charge

Manchester-born Anthony Taylor has been named as Sunday’s referee, which all feels rather predictable.

On the plus side, he did take charge of Liverpool’s respective 4-2 and 5-0 wins at United in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

In fact, Taylor has refereed Liverpool more times than any other club (60), followed by Chelsea (51), Arsenal (50), Everton and Man United (both 47).

Gary Beswick and Andy Nunn are the 45-year-old’s assistant referees on Sunday, Sam Barrott is fourth official and John Brooks is on VAR, assisted by Harry Lennard.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Man United vs. Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Main Event from 3.30pm (BST), with kickoff at 4pm.

Harry McMullen is on This Is Anfield live blog duty from 3.15pm, looking to guide you through a rare convincing win at Old Trafford.

Come on you Reds! Let us at least ‘enjoy’ the international break, please.