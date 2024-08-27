Liverpool FC have officially released their new white third kit for season 2024/25.

The new kit features an eye catching vertical Nike logo, which is part of Nike’s ‘Together We Rise’ collection to celebrate the women’s game and its acceleration in world sport.

This is represented through a distinct vertical double Nike ‘Swoosh’ on the jersey, shorts and socks.

The shorts for the third kit are black, with white socks. The new goalkeeper third kit is a strong green, which has already been worn by Alisson this season.

The new kit is available to purchase from Liverpool’s official store, here.

Liverpool FC write that “each third kit is inspired by the club’s unique story, distinct identity, culture and diverse communities. LFC’s shirt is ‘rebellious by design’ and a celebration of female punk artists who pioneered a new sound in the city.

“It fuses the iconic club colours with a loud mixed pattern in homage to the city’s fearless artists and features in parts the Liver bird feathers.”

The campaign video (below) and creative imagery depicts ‘generations of power’, featuring protagonists from the men’s and women’s games, as well as former Liverpool FC Women’s players and a junior female grass-roots footballer. It’s a celebration of the past, present and future of the women’s game.

For this season when the kit is worn in European competitions by the men’s team it will also feature the LFC Foundation patch on the reverse. LFC Foundation are the club’s official charity who provide life changing opportunities for young people and families both home and away.

As with previous seasons, the club is offering a 10% discount off the price of the third kit to all LFC official members and season ticket holders now including women’s season ticket holders. This is also available for UK key workers via Blue Light and Network and students via Student Beans.

A black warm up top, platinum anthem jacket and alternative Goalkeeper Kit in green spark, pine green and white will also feature the distinct vertical double Swoosh.

