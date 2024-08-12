Martin Zubimendi has now rejected a move to Liverpool and will remain at Real Sociedad.

The 25-year-old midfielder’s change of heart was reported on Monday evening, with the player informing Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, that he will remain at his boyhood club instead of completing a £51 million move to Anfield.

Hughes is “said to be angry as he thought Zubimendi had given his word to join the Anfield club,” writes Lewis Steele. He adds that “Liverpool believed Zubimendi had given an unequivocal agreement to join the club. ”

Spanish reporter Jorge Picon details that the player had initially given Liverpool the go-ahead that he would make the move two weeks ago.

In echo’s of Steven Gerrard‘s u-turn on a move to Chelsea in 2005, Zubimendi is said to have “unconditional love for Real Sociedad” – his home town and boyhood club.

The player has previously turned down moves to Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

No No.6 signing?

The news is a huge blow to Liverpool’s summer transfer window – one which has seen them fail to make a single signing, with Zubimendi seen as the ideal No.6 in Arne Slot‘s midfield.

Even more disappointingly, the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele claims that it is “unlikely that the Reds go in for another No 6 this summer.”

Liverpool had previously been linked with Atalanta’s Brazilian midfielder Ederson and Porto’s Argentine Alan Varela. Seemingly, though, if Steele is correct, the club will not be pursuing a move for either.

After failed moves for Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia last year, this failed pursuit is far from ideal for Liverpool and their new-look hierarchy after Hughes’ appointment and Michael Edwards‘ return to FSG this summer.

Slot has used Ryan Gravenberch as his No.6 in the last two friendly games and the 22-year-old Dutchman could now have a major opportunity ahead of him this season, if indeed Liverpool are not seeking to sign an alternative to Zubimendi.

Speaking on Sunday, Slot said: “I think as a club like we are, we’re always looking if we can to strengthen the squad, but it’s not too easy to strengthen the squad if you’ve seen both games today.

“I said many times before that I’ve inherited a real strong team and if we can and if we think it’s possible.”

Liverpool are claimed to have interest in signing a defender and a wide forward, but reports emerged on Monday that their approach for Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho came too late after he had already agreed a transfer to PSG.

Liverpool’s only major piece of transfer activity this summer has been the sale of Fabio Carvalho to Brentford, which was confirmed earlier on Monday.