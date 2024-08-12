Confirmed: Fabio Carvalho completes Brentford transfer

Fabio Carvalho‘s time at Anfield has come to an end after the club agreed to part ways with the 21-year-old on a permanent transfer.

He remains in the Premier League and joins Thomas Frank’s Brentford in a deal reportedly worth up to £27.5 million including add-ons.

It is also reported that Liverpool have included a 17.5 percent sell-on clause in the deal which they will be entitled to if Brentford sell Carvalho for a profit in the future.

Liverpool recently benefitted from a similar clause after Dominic Solanke joined Tottenham, with the club banking a potential £9.2 million following his Bournemouth exit.

Carvalho moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2022, months after a failed attempt to land him in the winter window.

For much of his time at the club, he was a square peg trying to fit into a round hole, leading to just 21 appearances.

The 21-year-old subsequently was sent on two loan spells last season, with his time at Hull showcasing his talent after predominantly warming the bench at Leipzig.

There had been plenty of positivity over his potential this summer and how Arne Slot could look to utilise him.

However, with game time no certainty at Anfield and the club clearly still unconvinced, he now has the chance to carve out a career at Brentford.

Fábio Carvalho is a Bee ? ?? pic.twitter.com/woS1nKWjIC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 12, 2024

The former Fulham youngster also attracted interest from the likes of Southampton and Leicester, but he has landed at the Bees, who have been in need of an injection of creativity.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank told the club’s website: “Fabio is a player with a lot of qualities. He can play in all of the front three or four positions in a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1.

“His best position is probably as a No. 10 or coming in from the left.

“His ability and mentality to work hard in the pressure is also very, very good. That’s along with him ticking all the boxes from a cultural perspective and being the right character. So we’re very pleased to see him come in and push the team forward.”

Liverpool’s next meeting with Brentford is the first home league game of the season, on August 25. Perhaps there will be a chance to say a proper farewell then.

All the best, Fabio!