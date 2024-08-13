Liverpool’s record goalscorer Ian Rush admits no-one is bigger than the club but hopes contract renewals can still be agreed for the star trio of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

On Sunday, captain Van Dijk said there was no change in his situation which means, like his two team-mates, he has 10 months remaining on his current deal.

The Netherlands international is 33, the age Salah will be next summer, but they remain key players and have an even more significant role in the first season under new head coach Arne Slot.

Alexander-Arnold is reaching his peak years as he turns 26 in October but has already proved to be a pivotal figure.

“No-one is bigger than the club but they’ve got a year left so hopefully the three of them are good for another three years at Liverpool,” he told the PA news agency.

“They are great players and personally I’d love to see them stay but we have to look at every situation.

“I think the players don’t think of the situation, I think they just want to play.”

Uncertainty over their futures is the last thing Slot wants as he prepares to embark on the first season without Klopp at Anfield in nine years.

While deals remain unsigned, the Dutchman will continue to face questions about the subject, even though that responsibility lies with new sporting director Richard Hughes.

But with so much upheaval over the summer, Rush hopes the ongoing debate about the three players will not undermine a promising pre-season.

“It would be nice (to have agreements) but at the end of the day that is what Richard Hughes gets paid to do,” he added at the recent reopening of the Liverpool Museum.

“I think the way forward now is to get the start of the season under way. It’s not just 11 on the pitch, it’s the whole squad.

“Individuals will win you games but you need to be in a team. If Slot can get that team spirit I am sure they’d want to stay at Liverpool.”

Slot ‘similar to Jurgen in a way’

Rush is also optimistic the former Feyenoord boss can handle the expectations on him as he seeks to fill the huge void left by his predecessor.

“He’s got a great reputation and I think Liverpool know which managers to get so I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

“He knows what he wants and is similar to Jurgen in a way. It’s the way forward. I like the way he plays.

“I watched Feyenoord last season and they play attacking football, which is what Liverpool supporters want, so hopefully there is not a lot to change.

“We have to manage expectations but if you said to me last season that Liverpool would finish in the top four I’d have taken it all day long.

“At one stage we were in a position to win four trophies and won one but I’d have taken the top four.

“If Slot took over last year it would have been more difficult than what he is doing now. Hopefully you’d be looking to make the top four again and have a good run in competitions.

“But the main thing is to say ‘Don’t get any lower than what we finished (third)’.”