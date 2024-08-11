Liverpool have yet to make a summer signing, but Virgil van Dijk says he has full trust in the club to deliver new players who will elevate the squad Arne Slot inherited.

The Reds are the only club in the Premier League who have yet to sign a new player, and now they have just 18 days to sort out their list of incomings and outgoings.

A summer of change has shifted the timeline and have made Liverpool late movers, but the hope remains that Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi will give the green light to the move.

Either way, Van Dijk told reporters on Sunday that he is confident Liverpool will “do the right thing for us” in the transfer market.

“Obviously I think we should make some signings based on how long the season will go,” the captain said.

“But I think they are working behind the scenes and I am fully convinced and trust the club that they will do the right thing for us and get the best possible squad in order to compete in every competition that we are in.

“That is the main thing I am focusing on, having the trust and we will see what happens. I think they are working very hard behind the scenes, we will see how that pans out.”

Beyond Zubimendi there are few links to other transfer prospects, though a defender and wide player remain on a lot of wish lists – though the Reds are short on time to act.

But as the captain said, let’s see how it all pans out.

No contract update

Beyond new signings, the contract situation for Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah remains a significant issue for the club to address.

All are out of contract in 2025, and the club captain revealed in late May that contract talks had yet to begin and that remains the case.

It is a topic that will continue to be put to him as long as the situation remains the same, and he confirmed that is the case when speaking to reporters after his first pre-season outing.

“There are no changes at the moment,” the 33-year-old said of his contract situation.

Liverpool have been known to be reluctant to hand long-term deals to players over 30 under FSG’s ownership, but Van Dijk is not any average overage player!

Arne Slot was asked about transfers in his post-match press conference on Sunday, saying the Reds are “looking to strengthen squad.”