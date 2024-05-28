Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed he “didn’t know Arne Slot at all” and has spoken about his first conversation with the new manager.

With Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool after nearly nine years in charge, Van Dijk will now work with a new boss for the first time during his career on Merseyside.

As captain, he will work closely with the new head coach, Slot, to help achieve their goals and implement his style on the pitch.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Van Dijk revealed he recently had his first talk with Slot, saying: “I didn’t know Arne Slot at all. This was the first conversation.

“I didn’t have the feeling that this was a farewell conversation and I think he also sees me in Liverpool 2.0.

“I got the feeling that he is happy that I am still there and will be there next season, so that I can help him where necessary. This allows us to achieve success on the field.”

Van Dijk’s comments make clear he is committed to Liverpool next season. However, he explained he hasn’t yet begun contract talks, with his current deal expiring in 2025.

“A new contract has not yet been discussed,” said the Dutch defender.

“That is not surprising, because the club was completely busy with the new trainer, the staff and everything. Then it doesn’t make sense to start working with players.”

The captain did, though, answer ‘of course’ when asked whether he is open to discussions and added: “You can always talk and we will see how that will go.”

Following the final game of the season, Van Dijk told reporters, including David Lynch of This Is Anfield: “At the moment there is nothing for me to say.

“Nothing has changed and nothing is on the table either. No changes in my situation at all.

“My future is not important at the moment. The only thing I can say now is if I have a farewell I don’t think I would keep it dry (not cry) because that was something I was very surprised with with him (Klopp).

“These fans are something else and eventually when they say goodbye to you then it will be special.”