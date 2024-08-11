In the first significant update on the Martin Zubimendi saga from a Merseyside based journalist this weekend, Liverpool are now said to be waiting on the player to make a decision on his future.

The reliable Paul Joyce of The Times writes that Liverpool are “hoping” that Zubimendi “will confirm he is willing to move to Merseyside.”

Joyce says that “Liverpool were led to believe the Spain player was prepared to make the switch to Anfield” but that the Real Sociedad midfielder is “mulling over whether to actually break ties with his boyhood club.”

The 25-year-old has a £51 million buyout clause – which is different to a release clause, meaning Liverpool would need to make the payment in full if they were to trigger it, otherwise they would need to negotiate a fee directly with the Basque club.

All that, though, is irrelevant if the player himself cannot commit to the move after Liverpool were seemingly led to believe he was open to becoming Arne Slot‘s vital No.6 in midfield.

Speaking at his post-match press conference after two friendlies at Anfield on Sunday, Slot said on transfers: “I think as a club like we are, we’re always looking if we can to strengthen the squad, but it’s not too easy to strengthen the squad if you’ve seen both games today.

“I said many times before that I’ve inherited a real strong team and if we can and if we think it’s possible.”

Slot was asked about the reports that Liverpool are seeking a deal for Zubimendia but refused to comment, laughing before saying: “You can come up with every name you want of course.”

Ryan Gravenberch played as the No.6 in what was seemingly Slot’s best XI in the first game, a 4-1 win over Sevilla in which Luis Diaz scored twice.

Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, writing for Fabrizio Romano, says that Zubimendi is “attracted by the chance to join Liverpool.”

Meanwhile, Fabio Carvalho‘s move to Brentford is set to be confirmed imminently.