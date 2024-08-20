Two familiar faces will officiate Liverpool’s first home game of the season, with the Premier League confirming the referee and VAR for the visit of Brentford.

Slot’s first competitive game at Anfield is coming up on Sunday, with Brentford the visitors after wins for both sides on the opening weekend.

Stuart Attwell has been appointed referee for Liverpool vs. Brentford, with Michael Oliver in place as lead VAR.

Simon Bennett and Dan Robathan are assistant referees while Michael Salisbury will be fourth official and Mat Wilkes assistant VAR.

Liverpool saw off Ipswich with a 2-0 victory at the weekend, while Thomas Frank’s side overcame Crystal Palace in fortunate circumstances as they won 2-1 with an Eberechi Eze goal ruled out due to a refereeing error.

Eze received an apology from referee Sam Barrott for blowing his whistle as he whipped in a brilliant free-kick goal, and the hope will be that there is less controversy this time around.

Meanwhile, Attwell was VAR for the Reds’ win at Portman Road on Saturday, though could not intervene for the most contentious moment when Wes Burns deliberately handled the ball when already on a yellow card.

Burns scooped the ball out of Diogo Jota‘s path after a failed challenge, with referee Tim Robinson awarding a free-kick but nothing else.

“I do think it’s a handball, he’s really lucky. He quite clearly swipes at the ball,” former referee Dermot Gallagher explained on Sky Sports‘ Ref Watch.

“He also gets lucky because he’s not stopping a promising attack as another Ipswich player is coming across. The covering player saves him from getting a yellow card.”