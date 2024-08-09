Liverpool face a difficult decision over whether centre-back Sepp van den Berg stays or goes, as at least 11 clubs are interested in signing him this summer.

Van den Berg has been a key player for Arne Slot throughout pre-season, but upon the return of Ibrahima Konate dropped out of the head coach’s starting lineup.

The 22-year-old’s position was made clear, unlikely to be in contention for a regular starting spot this season as he faces competition from Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez.

But there is no clarity as of yet whether Van den Berg will push for the exit, with Slot still to finalise his plans for the campaign ahead.

If the Dutchman does choose to leave, he will find himself with a number of clubs to choose from, with at least 11 sides reported to hold an interest.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg provided an update from the Bundesliga on Thursday, noting that Stuttgart, Hoffenheim, Mainz, Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach all hold an interest.

New interest from the Netherlands

Alongside that, Dutch publication Voetbal International have reported that Feyenoord will join PSV Eindhoven in pursuit of the Netherlands U21 international.

Slot’s former club are said to have tracked Van den Berg “for a long time” and he is now “considered a top priority” as they seek a new addition at the back.

That comes amid interest in Lutsharel Geertruida – once linked with a move to Liverpool – who is now touted to join Aston Villa.

As well as those sides in Germany and the Netherlands, two from the Premier League – Southampton and Brentford – and one from Serie A – Bologna – have also been credited with an interest in Van den Berg.

How much is Van den Berg available for?

Reports of the player’s price tag vary, with those in his native country claiming he could be available for €20 million (£17.1m) while German sources suggest he is valued at between £20 million and £25 million.

Van den Berg’s performances in pre-season and the level of interest in a transfer will only strengthen Liverpool’s hand if they do enter negotiations.

It seems likely that, despite his impact in the warmup friendlies and clearly impressing Slot, the £4.4 million signing from PEC Zwolle will ultimately leave this summer.

But exactly where he will land remains to be seen, with Liverpool have already rejected offers from PSV, Mainz and Wolfsburg.