There was plenty happening at Anfield on and off the pitch as Liverpool enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 win over Brentford.

The Reds impressed again as they won their second consecutive match 2-0 thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

The game may not have had the same drama that we became used to seeing last season at Anfield, but there was still plenty going on.

We’ve put together a list of things we spotted that you may have missed during Liverpool 2-0 Brentford.

Owners at Anfield

Liverpool owner John Henry at Anfield today. pic.twitter.com/WXaDLrBJou — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) August 25, 2024

It is not very often that Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group come to town but that’s two home games in a row they’ve attended now.

After visiting for Klopp’s final game last season, John Henry and his wife, Linda Pizzuti Henry, were again present to see in the start of the Arne Slot era at Anfield.

It might be optimistic thinking but it could be handy to have John around to sign some cheques in this final week of the window!

Slot & Carragher

Can someone give @Carra23 some attention please? ? pic.twitter.com/ZHCTnWUX1t — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 25, 2024

You may have seen this week that Jamie Carragher had the pleasure of interviewing Slot for Sky Sports ahead of the Brentford game.

Their time together has clearly made Slot comfortable with the Liverpool legend, something that was evident when he made fun of Carragher after the match.

As Slot made his way over to the pundits, Carragher playfully bemoaned how presenter Kelly Cates was distracted by Slot’s appearance only for the head coach to chime in, joking: “Does anyone ever listen to him?”

A strange reaction

British summer weather aside, the only negative to take from a comfortable afternoon at Anfield was the reaction of Trent Alexander-Arnold to being substituted.

The right-back was taken off with 20 minutes left to play because Liverpool “have to take care of him,” Slot explained.

Alexander-Arnold didn’t see it this way, though, with his body language making it clear he was not pleased with the decision.

Learn to see the bigger picture, Trent!

Slot’s wave to the Kop

?? Applause and a wave from Arne Slot for Liverpool supporters post-match. pic.twitter.com/TuETz7eBpa — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) August 25, 2024

As the new coach mentioned on Friday, he won’t be producing fist pumps and emotional celebrations in front of the Kop, at first anyway.

However, after being criticised by some last week for not showing his appreciation of the away end, he made sure to go to the Kop at the end of the match.

The boss’ wave and clap went down well and was a piece of reassurance for us Liverpool supporters who like to have a connection with the manager.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson on the pitch

Silverware at Anfield ? It's a warm welcome for Olympic medallist Katarina Johnson-Thompson ?#LIVBRE pic.twitter.com/MxbwJ09qJh — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 25, 2024

There was an Olympic medal at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool supporter, LFC Foundation ambassador and Scouser Katarina Johnson-Thompson was invited to speak on the pitch at half time.

The Athlete won a silver medal in the women’s heptathlon at the Paris Olympics and now has an enormous mural in the city centre that will hopefully inspire others to pursue their dreams.

It is great to see Liverpool’s highest flyers appreciated like this by the club!

A great goal that never was

Liverpool played some brilliant football over the years with Klopp and we will see similar under Slot.

There are some differences in the their styles, though, perhaps the biggest being the more intricate nature of the football played under the new man.

This was best shown on Sunday during this sequence of events which also finished with one of the greatest team goals ever scored by Liverpool.

Strangely it wasn’t featured on Match of the Day or the official YouTube highlights you will find, so we thought it only right to share the move here.