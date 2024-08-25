Trent Alexander-Arnold was not best pleased to be substituted during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Brentford and Arne Slot offered a more than reasonable explanation for his decision.

Liverpool’s vice-captain had another strong showing against the Bees, creating the joint-most chances (four) while also winning all three of his ground duels, as per FotMob.

He continued to venture further up the pitch but still played wide, with Slot explaining post-match that he wants him “in dangerous positions in and around the goal and in crossing positions.”

Alexander-Arnold’s performance was full of his trademark passing and he did not put a foot wrong, though he was subbed off in the 72nd minute – it was as clear as day he wasn’t happy.

Slot having to explain to Trent why he’s been taken off before the end. Trent doesn’t look happy pic.twitter.com/GfhwbqgwLM — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) August 25, 2024

Cameras showed Slot talking to the 25-year-old on the bench shortly after, and with attention focused on the right-back’s disgruntled reaction, the topic arose in his press conference.

“He didn’t look that happy after being taken off, you mean?” Slot clarified when asked about the No. 66’s reaction.

“I understand. Every player wants to play 90 minutes but I don’t think the players that were on the bench from the start were really happy with the choice I made.

“Trent came back from the national team, where in the beginning of the tournament he played quite a lot and then he didn’t.

“He had a few weeks off, came back and it is only his third game and we have to take care of him. We need him for the whole season and not only for the first two games.

“The good thing for me is that I have a very good backup as well with Conor, that means we are taking care of Trent, but he played a good game.”

Alexander-Arnold looked annoyed after the final whistle too, gesturing to friends in the Main Stand as he left the pitch.

Understandably, he wants to play every minute but as his head coach pointed out, Liverpool need him for the whole season not just the first few games.