Liverpool 2-0 Brentford: Slot’s Anfield era kicks off in style

Liverpool made light work of Arne Slot‘s first Premier League game at Anfield, making it two comfortable wins from two as they beat Brentford 2-0.

Liverpool 2-0 Brentford

Premier League (2), Anfield

August 25, 2024

Goals

Diaz 13′ (assist – Jota)

Salah 70′ (assist – Diaz)

For all the talk of Slot-ball and slow, measured buildup, Liverpool’s first Anfield goal under the new head coach was a trademark of the Klopp era.

It came through a breakaway following a failed Brentford corner, with Luis Diaz leading the charge and, after combining with Diogo Jota, blasting in for a goal on his 100th game for the club.

An overlapping Andy Robertson gave Liverpool their next big chance, but the left-back’s goalbound effort was turned wide by goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Despite their lead the Reds were not entirely in control, though Brentford‘s sporadic attacks were comfortably dealt with by Arne Slot‘s centre-backs and the patrolling Ryan Gravenberch.

There was a muted atmosphere as the half-time whistle blew, with there a sense the Reds could still take it up a gear.

HT: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford

Surprisingly, Robertson was the recipient of another big chance soon after a break, with the left-back’s header again thwarted as he latched onto Jota’s opportunistic overhead kick.

Liverpool were starting to attack with more fluency, just as they had at Ipswich a week previous, though Alisson was needed to make a vital stop to keep out Nathan Collins’ header at the other end.

A brilliant move inspired by Mohamed Salah‘s weaving run almost led to a stunning team goal, only for the No. 11 to be stopped by Collins’ outstretched boot, while Flekken managed to keep out another from Diaz.

Salah eventually grabbed the second and it was an expert finish from the Egyptian, deftly stroking in from the edge of the area after being found by Diaz.

Off came Diaz and Jota, on went Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez as Slot refreshed his attack with £122 million of talent.

Gakpo went close with a powerful effort from range and Nunez was well offside with his only chance of the game; no change there, but more bright shoots of change as the Slot era gets underway.

TIA Man of the Match: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Bradley 73′), Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch (Endo 90+1′), Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah (Elliott 83′), Diaz (Gakpo 72′), Jota (Nunez 72′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas

Brentford: Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Roerslev, Janlet (Onyeka 73′), Norgaard, Jensen (Carvalho 66′), Lewis-Potter (Damsgaard 66′); Mbeumo, Wissa (Schade 73′)

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Van den Berg, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Trevitt

Next match: Man United (A) – Premier League – Sunday, September 1, 4pm (BST)