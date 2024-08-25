Two games, two two-nil wins; Arne Slot‘s Liverpool are off to the most professional of starts. A first home game provided plenty of talking points.

Liverpool 2-0 Brentford

Premier League (2), Anfield

August 25, 2024

Goals: Diaz 13’, Salah 70’

1. Anfield’s first impressions of Arne Slot

What would Slot bring to his first home game as Liverpool manager?

The first noticeable difference (and yes, sorry, comparisons are inevitable in these early weeks!) was that he was not out for the warm-ups as Jurgen Klopp used to be.

The Dutchman’s hands-on approach to coaching in training has been commented on by players, but this doesn’t seem to extend to being out on the pitch pre-match.

Klopp was unusual in that sense, though. Not many managers will be out watching the opposition warm up as Klopp did.

“From Bergentheim to Anfield, we’ve got your back Arne Slot” read one banner near the dugout in the moments before kick-off, a reference to Slot’s home town, making him feel at home.

His character was very much the one seen in the first game of the season at Ipswich and in pre-season.

He seems very relaxed, and the pressure of the first game in front of this huge crowd didn’t get to him. A comfortable 2-0 win helped.

“Arne Slot, na na, na na na na”, rang around Anfield towards the end of the game; a little wave in recognition towards the Kop arrived from Slot. Understated seems his style.

It feels a bit too early and maybe there needs to be something other than a song that replaces Klopp’s name with that of Slot, but it was a nice welcome.

There was a wave and a thumbs up to the Kop from Slot post-match following this assured display from him and his team.

2. Counter attacks are here to stay

There has been a lot of talk during Slot’s first few months at Anfield that this team would be more composed, possession-based and less “heavy metal” than the Klopp version of Liverpool – which they will be, but that doesn’t mean that counter attacks are a thing of the past.

“It’s very elegant, Dutch style, it’s very nice,” Harvey Elliott said in pre-season. “The style of play is a lot different. It’s more about in possession now.”

None of that means that counter-attacks and pressing will disappear, and the first goal of the Slot era at Anfield was a prime demonstration that some of the old traits would remain.

Liverpool had always been a threat from opposition corners under Klopp, and the goal via that route to open the scoring against Brentford, involving Jota and Diaz, was as clinical as counter-attacks get.

Amid the differences, some familiarity naturally remains.

3. Trent might score from a corner this season

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corners from the ins-winging side for the right-footer were consistently on target.

This could have been something Liverpool identified as a ploy for this particular opposition, but it is something that could be seen throughout the season.

It looked dangerous, not only that threat on goal from the cross itself, but the slightest touch from any player, as it bends towards goal will likely steer it past the goalkeeper.

Aaron Briggs holds the title of first-team individual development coach but appears to be the active member of staff when set pieces occur, stood up on the sideline for every set-piece, whether defensive or attacking.

Though Liverpool scored from an opposition set piece in this game, they also looked dangerous from their own, especially those in-swinging Trent corners.

Something’s brewing.

4. Trent not happy to be subbed

Love you trent, but there is no reason for acting like this man pic.twitter.com/zlVPzz10OZ — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) August 25, 2024

Maybe Trent thought he had more to give and that one of those corners kicks might indeed find the net, as he looked annoyed when he was subbed in the 72nd minute.

Conor Bradley replaced him as Slot made sure he used all five of the subs available.

The double act of Jota and Diaz might have felt they had more goals in them too, but looked amicable when replaced by Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez at the same time as the Trent sub.

Trent obviously expects to play every minute of every game, but with the score at 2-0, players of his importance can be rested, even if they might not always agree with the decision.

The No.66 seemed annoyed post-match too, gesturing to friends in the Main Stand as he left the pitch.

5. Henry in the house as transfer window closes

The 60,107 in attendance at Anfield was a new record home league attendance.

One of those in attendance, Liverpool’s principal owner John W. Henry, was particularly notable.

He’s usually here for season openers anyway, but it always leads to speculation that there will be some discussions around the end of the transfer window.

Even though Henry will leave decisions around such things to the likes of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, it will nevertheless provide ammunition for some more transfer rumours between now and the window closing this week.

It still feels like Liverpool need one or two reinforcements, especially in the fabled “6” position, but they had a full bench of first-team players today, and the result showed this squad is already strong.