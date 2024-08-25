Virgil van Dijk remains “very calm” on his contract situation at Liverpool, despite there being “no changes” in talks over extending a deal that expires next year.

Van Dijk is one of three key players whose contracts with Liverpool are up at the end of the season, with there no resolution in sight.

Like with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, there has been a growing concern over the lack of progress when it comes to a new deal for the captain.

But asked about his situation in an interview with Sky Sports following Sunday’s 2-0 win over Brentford, Van Dijk insisted there was “no reason” for him to plan for his next move.

“I’m very calm, very calm,” he replied.

“The thing is I want to play the best season I can, again. I want to be important and stay important for the club.

“Whatever happens next year, we’ll see. Everything happens for a reason, that’s how I see it.

“And for now there’s been no changes in my situation, but I’m very calm about it and there’s no reason for me to start thinking for something else.

“I have a whole season to play for still and hopefully it will be a successful one.”

Van Dijk marked his 100th Premier League game for Liverpool at Anfield with his 82nd win, with the Dutchman unbeaten in 98 of those outings.

“It’s home. It’s a special place and whatever happens in the future, Anfield has a special place in my heart,” he continued.

“And very successful as well. Let’s see what the season brings.”

Asked about his feelings on the new era under Arne Slot and the chances for continued success, Van Dijk said: “I’m not playing football to lose or not become successful.

“Obviously it’s never guaranteed, like we all saw last season. I want to win, and every competition we are competing in, I want to go as far as possible and to win it.

?? Virgil Van Dijk has played 100 Premier League games at Anfield for Liverpool – he’s unbeaten in 98 of them! (W82, D16, L2) pic.twitter.com/jNaZ0HlQH2 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) August 25, 2024

“We know how difficult it is, but playing for a club like Liverpool, one of the best if not the best football club in the world, we have these expectations.

“You see the fans, you see the fanbase around the world, it’s amazing to be wearing the shirt. And for me personally, being the captain of the club as well.

“So let’s see. I’m really looking forward to it, I’m really enjoying it so far.

“But there’s still so much to improve: for the team, for myself. Let’s see what it brings.”