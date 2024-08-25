★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 25, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Routine, calm, straightforward” – Liverpool fans embracing key change under Slot

Liverpool secured an impressive 2-0 win at home to Brentford on Sunday, with Reds supporters impressed with the “routine” nature of the performance.

Arne Slot‘s first game at Anfield proved to be a positive one, as his side deservedly picked up all three points in the Premier League.

Luis Diaz finished off a blistering counter-attack to give Liverpool the lead, before Mohamed Salah finished well in front of the Kop for his second goal in as many games.

The Reds controlled the tempo when they needed to, killing it off with the second goal – almost unheard of last season.

Here’s how Reds supporters reacted to the manner of the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments.

 

“Boring. But composed, no mistake, clean sheet, gets the done job done and got the results that matters.” – Yussuq Madiq on Facebook.

“Don’t remember the last time under Klopp a half went by without us being fully exposed at the back at some stage and that is one thing that has clearly changed under Slot.” – Skywalker in the comments.

“Main feeling: serenity.” – Tohotmos-III in the comments.

“Seems almost shameful to say but we’re actually better after Klopp. An all time legend who took us from mid table obscurity back to the top but if we’d been able to play with this kind of composure last year we wouldn’t have failed to beat a dreadful United side (let alone the disgraceful Everton defeat)” – Aaron Mills on Facebook.

“A lot of the basics done right – Scoring fairly early. A solid defensive display (barring a few moments). Overall largely in control. Clean sheet.” – Srikanth Suresh in the comments.

It is another glimpse of what is to come, and you can say it is almost Man City-like how Liverpool killed the game and ensured there was no need for late nerves.

The health of our hearts can thank Arne for that!

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below…

