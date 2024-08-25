Liverpool secured an impressive 2-0 win at home to Brentford on Sunday, with Reds supporters impressed with the “routine” nature of the performance.

Arne Slot‘s first game at Anfield proved to be a positive one, as his side deservedly picked up all three points in the Premier League.

Luis Diaz finished off a blistering counter-attack to give Liverpool the lead, before Mohamed Salah finished well in front of the Kop for his second goal in as many games.

The Reds controlled the tempo when they needed to, killing it off with the second goal – almost unheard of last season.

Here’s how Reds supporters reacted to the manner of the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments.

Liverpool needed more of these games last season. Routine, calm, straightforward. You don’t need to be first on Match of the Day every week. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) August 25, 2024

A fully convincing win for Liverpool there – something we couldn't actually say too much last season. Brentford had semi-threatening moments but LFC always looked composed and they played some amazing attacking football again. — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) August 25, 2024

“Boring. But composed, no mistake, clean sheet, gets the done job done and got the results that matters.” – Yussuq Madiq on Facebook.

“Don’t remember the last time under Klopp a half went by without us being fully exposed at the back at some stage and that is one thing that has clearly changed under Slot.” – Skywalker in the comments.

Feels like Liverpool didn't have consecutive clean sheets in the entirety of last season. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) August 25, 2024

This Liverpool team is so calm and decisive, it’s like the mentality somehow went up a level — VAWSE (@VAWSE) August 25, 2024

“Main feeling: serenity.” – Tohotmos-III in the comments.

“Seems almost shameful to say but we’re actually better after Klopp. An all time legend who took us from mid table obscurity back to the top but if we’d been able to play with this kind of composure last year we wouldn’t have failed to beat a dreadful United side (let alone the disgraceful Everton defeat)” – Aaron Mills on Facebook.

Sort of result I’ve been desperate to see since 19/20. No real hope for the other side, kill them with passes and Liverpool win with the bare minimum of fuss. Arsenal win that 2-0 last season and their control is the talk of envy. More of that. #LFC — George Reid (@reid1892) August 25, 2024

I have to say I feel a lot less worried when we’ve scored under slot than under last season Klopp. There’s a lot more defensive security and much better management in possession. — Yash™ (@yashtalksfooty) August 25, 2024

“A lot of the basics done right – Scoring fairly early. A solid defensive display (barring a few moments). Overall largely in control. Clean sheet.” – Srikanth Suresh in the comments.

A professional display by the Reds. Controlled and no panic on show. So impressed with Slot so far. Very much his own man. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) August 25, 2024

It is another glimpse of what is to come, and you can say it is almost Man City-like how Liverpool killed the game and ensured there was no need for late nerves.

The health of our hearts can thank Arne for that!

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below…