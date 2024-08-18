Liverpool’s 2-0 victory away to Ipswich was an ideal way for Arne Slot‘s reign to start, with two Reds supporters hugely impressed with the Dutchman.

Liverpool may have started slowly on Saturday, not firing at all in the first half, but their quality eventually shone through.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring with a neat finish, before Mohamed Salah did the same, ensuring Liverpool started the campaign with maximum points.

After the win, TIA’s Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) and Owen Collins (@OGBCollins) discussed a number of topics, including the impression that Slot made on them.

The good…

OWEN: Top of the league! Nothing can stop us now!

But seriously, it was so nice to start the season with a win, especially given that away to an especially-up-for-it Ipswich felt a pretty big banana skin already.

Salah’s getting the headlines – not unfairly, given his record-shattering exploits – but Jota really caught the eye as well.

Perhaps it’s because he’s never really had a properly injury-free season for us, but he still feels like something of a new signing, four years after arriving.

His pace, creativity and eye for goal (with his feet at least on Saturday) are mouthwatering. If Slot can keep him fit this season he will be our Player of the Year.

In the No. 6, Ryan Gravenberch did a lot more right than wrong.

Very different to the old ‘lighthouse’ days, but his energy, sprinting back to cover in defence while making things happen further up the pitch, and his willing enthusiasm was highly endearing.

A shoutout to Luis Diaz too, who can be considered unlucky not to get onto the scoresheet, and served a friendly reminder of his talents to those inexplicably baying for his departure.

HENRY: I totally agree with Owen’s assessment here.

That second-half performance was a joy to watch at times, and considering this is a new coach and the players are still adjusting to him, they looked to be in-sync.

It was a slow start, granted, but there were reasons to feel very excited watching that.

Salah was a standout for me, not only because of the goal and assist, but also due to his willingness and movement in behind.

I agree with Owen that Jota was great, too – what a brilliant, ruthless footballer he is – and Gravenberch and Diaz were among the standouts, too.

A special word of praise for Trent as well, whose passing and crossing were beyond belief at times. We’ve got so used to it now, but what he does on a football pitch is not normal!

The bad…

OWEN: A degree of stiffness is forgivable in the first game back, but Robbo particularly looked as rusty as a barbecue left outside during a Scottish summer.

Back too soon? Perhaps, although he wasn’t the only one – even the imperious Van Dijk had one or two lapses of concentration that on another day, and against better opposition, might not have gone unpunished.

Alexis Mac Allister too felt a bit anonymous in the first half, although as the team improved, so did each individual.

• ANALYSIS: How Slot’s half-time changes turned aimless Liverpool into slick victors

Although our second half was tremendous it definitely coincided with Ipswich fading, as they reacquainted themselves with the rigour of top-flight football for the first time in Harvey Elliott’s lifetime.

The scoreline flattered the home side but let’s not get carried away just yet.

Oh, and one more downside – the constant focus from TNT Sports on Ipswich’s left-at-half-time megafan Ed Sheeran.

Please let’s not have this all season, lads. We don’t keep banging on about Ricky Tomlinson, do we?

HENRY: Robertson was the definite biggest negative for me – he was all over the place in the first half.

There’s no need for an overreaction, though. He simply needs more minutes in his legs.

The first half felt like the end of last season, in terms of sloppiness and lethargy, but Ipswich deserve credit for a fast start.

As for Sheeran, Owen has nailed it! The focus on him was painful, not helped by Jermaine Jenas spouting constant rubbish!

First impressions of Slot…

OWEN: I have to say, on a purely emotional level, it didn’t feel as weird as I was expecting.

Maybe it being the half-century anniversary of Bob Paisley‘s first game as coach provided the subconscious assurance that all things pass and all things continue?

In truth, Slot’s had a start as smooth as his bonce, with few decisions to make over the starting lineup (with maybe only the left-back call being proved misjudged) and a largely inferior first opponent.

But the team have clearly responded well and there are already signs of a new identity emerging. Speedy build-up, quick passes, coupled with an ambitious tempo.

It’s clear that this isn’t second nature yet, and the resilience of the new system will need a bit more stress testing, but it’s a positive start.

Just prepare yourselves for at least six more months of ‘Slot Machine’ jokes.

I’m not sure what was said at half-time, and how much our second-half improvement was down to a rousing kick up the backside or just settling into the rhythm (he doesn’t look like he’s going to be flipping any tables) but there was an unfamiliar decisiveness in hooking Quansah.

Finally, it can’t go unsaid that he’s the only Liverpool coach in my lifetime to win their first league match in charge.

HENRY: I’ve been so impressed with ‘Arnie’, to quote a friend who’s still adjusting to his name!

He does feel like the Paisley to Klopp’s Bill Shankly, not possessing the German’s charisma but going about everything in an unruffled fashion.

As Owen says, I doubt the hairdryer was out at half-time – he’s not that kind of coach – but it was clear that he got huge improvements out of his team.

His use of Gravenberch is interesting, and effective at the moment, while Diaz looks like he could be more of a goal threat, getting into dangerous positions more often than under Klopp.

It’s incredibly early days, and Slot’s job is a mountainous one, but the current signs are only positive.