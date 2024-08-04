You can never jump into making sweeping statements during pre-season, but Arne Slot has made an early impression having already seen an identity come to the fore.

It has been nearly one month since Liverpool reported back for pre-season, and since then they have gone on to win all three games on their US tour.

The results against Real Betis, Arsenal and Man United are secondary to the performances, though, with the early signs we have seen from what Slot is asking of his players top of the agenda.

Liverpool’s new head coach may not have all his players at his disposal – that will change from Tuesday on – but he has shown us what we can come to expect.

Patient build-up, then quick movement and playing through the thirds, the Reds are structured and Slot has proven himself to be very hands-on.

The media has been watching closely and they had a few observations after Liverpool put three unanswered goals against United in South Carolina.

Goal‘s Jacob Schneider noted how Slot has been able to get his team playing his way so quickly:

“That he has been able to get these kinds of free-flowing performances out of his team so quickly is testament to the ex-Feyenoord boss’ methods, especially given how tied to Jurgen Klopp‘s ways of working the squad will have been when he arrived. “The Reds have not made any new signings, so it’s not like Slot has brought in his own players to try take the lead in implementing his style, while the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are still to step into this team and improve it even further. The signs are good at Anfield right now.”

Paul Gorst, of the Echo, was left similarly impressed by the “subtle changes”:

“While Arne Slot has repeated his belief that he was hired because his style of play was the one most closely aligned to Jurgen Klopp‘s at Liverpool, the subtle changes in philosophy have been unmistakable in the United States. “The willingness to build up more methodically from the back has been the most obvious alteration in playing style and Liverpool are trying to become a more possession-based side than previously under Jurgen Klopp, where they were renowned as one of the most electric sides in world football during attacking transitions.”

The BBC‘s Simon Stone noted it was the “perfect US trip for new boss Slot”:

“The results on tour, with Liverpool having also beaten Arsenal and Betis, mean Slot can approach the final two weeks of pre-season from a position of strength, which is all he could have hoped for when he was named as Klopp’s successor in May.”

Lewis Steele, of the Mail, senses the head coach will be happy with what he’s seen:

“The Dutchman heads home with a smile on his face.”

Meanwhile, the Athletic‘s James Pearce asked the pertinent question of Fabio Carvalho‘s future in the wake of a rejected £12 million bid from Southampton:

“Carvalho has made it clear he wants to stay and play, and he couldn’t have done much more to advance his claims.”

One can never read too much into pre-season, but it has been a productive and promising one so far for Liverpool.

With so many senior players missing it was all the more important to see these early encouraging signs, and now the team head back to Merseyside for their final two friendlies.