LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 8, 2022: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop sing "You'll Never Walk Alone" before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and FC Internazionale Milano at Anfield. Liverpool won the tie 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-0 defeat. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Transfers, tickets, fixtures & European Cup draws – Key 2024/25 Liverpool FC dates

There are a number of key dates to look toward as the 2024/25 season draws ever closer, including the transfer deadline, Champions League draw and important Premier League fixtures.

A lot has changed since we last saw Liverpool in competitive action on May 19, including a new head coach and backroom staff.

So far, the playing squad has only witnessed departures and we’re still eagerly awaiting new additions to bolster the team Arne Slot inherited.

The Dutchman has plenty to navigate in his debut season at Anfield, so let’s take a look at some of the key dates he and his Reds outfit have on the agenda.

 

Transfer windows

Liverpool have not made any first-team additions so far this summer, and they will have until August 30 at 11pm (BST) to change that. The window opened on June 14.

The winter window, meanwhile, will open on January 1 and close on February 3 at 11pm.

 

Notable fixtures

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 17, 2023: Liverpool's Wataru Endo (L) during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

August 17Ipswich (A)

August 31Man United (A)

September 17-19 – First Champions League ‘group’ game

November 30Man City (H)

December 7Everton (A)

December 26Leicester (H)

January 4Man United (H)

January 29 – Last Champions League ‘group’ game

February 22Man City (A)

April 2Everton (H)

 

Ticket registration

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 5, 2024: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

November (TBC) – Member registration for second-half of season Premier League home games

All season – For additional ticket sales, start keeping an eye on the ticket website at least two to four weeks before home games for the latest availability information.

 

Other key dates

Champions League draw general European Cup (Handout by UEFA)

August 29Champions League league phase draw

August 30 – Transfer window closes

September 2 to September 10 – First international break

October 7 to October 15 – Second international break

November 11 to November 19 – Third international break

January 31Champions League play-off draw

February 21 – Last 16, quarter-final and semi-final draw

March 17 to March 25 – Fourth international break

