There are a number of key dates to look toward as the 2024/25 season draws ever closer, including the transfer deadline, Champions League draw and important Premier League fixtures.

A lot has changed since we last saw Liverpool in competitive action on May 19, including a new head coach and backroom staff.

So far, the playing squad has only witnessed departures and we’re still eagerly awaiting new additions to bolster the team Arne Slot inherited.

The Dutchman has plenty to navigate in his debut season at Anfield, so let’s take a look at some of the key dates he and his Reds outfit have on the agenda.

Transfer windows

Liverpool have not made any first-team additions so far this summer, and they will have until August 30 at 11pm (BST) to change that. The window opened on June 14.

The winter window, meanwhile, will open on January 1 and close on February 3 at 11pm.

Notable fixtures

August 17 – Ipswich (A)

August 31 – Man United (A)

September 17-19 – First Champions League ‘group’ game

November 30 – Man City (H)

December 7 – Everton (A)

December 26 – Leicester (H)

January 4 – Man United (H)

January 29 – Last Champions League ‘group’ game

February 22 – Man City (A)

April 2 – Everton (H)

Ticket registration

November (TBC) – Member registration for second-half of season Premier League home games

All season – For additional ticket sales, start keeping an eye on the ticket website at least two to four weeks before home games for the latest availability information.

Other key dates

August 29 – Champions League league phase draw

August 30 – Transfer window closes

September 2 to September 10 – First international break

October 7 to October 15 – Second international break

November 11 to November 19 – Third international break

January 31 – Champions League play-off draw

February 21 – Last 16, quarter-final and semi-final draw

March 17 to March 25 – Fourth international break