Liverpool are set to welcome Brentford in Arne Slot‘s first competitive Liverpool game at Anfield. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

All eyes are on Anfield for Liverpool’s first home game of the season, a fixture they haven’t lost since 2003.

Blocking the Reds’ path to three points are a Brentford side who won their first game of the season and have recruited two promising talents from Liverpool, Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho.

Hopefully the ex-Liverpool lads aren’t on their best form, though, for this one as the Reds push for a second win of the season.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 1.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brentford is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Brentford and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brentford is shown live on Peacock, Telemundo and fuboTV in the US, which are available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brentford is being shown live on fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

