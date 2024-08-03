For the third and final stop in the US, Liverpool meet Man United and welcome back two senior players onto the pitch. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

It is a quick turnaround for the Reds after playing Arsenal in midweek, and now they have one more Premier League opposition to test themselves against before their final friendly on August 11.

After returning from their summer holidays, Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch will feature at the Williams-Brice Stadium for 45 minutes.

There is plenty to keep an eye on during this ‘friendly’ encounter, and here’s how you can tune in.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of kickoff.

The game gets underway at 12.45am Sunday (BST) – or 7.45pm in Columbia, 7.45pm in New York, 4.45pm in Los Angeles, 9.45am (Sunday) in Sydney, 3.45am (Sunday) in Dubai and 2.45am (Sunday) in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and fuboTV in the US, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Liverpool vs. Man United on LFCTV GO here, with a full match replay and highlights also available after the game.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ third pre-season fixture on the following channels worldwide:

MBC Masr 2, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Thailand, Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 7, LFCTV, MUTV, ESPN Deportes, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, VG+, beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN

