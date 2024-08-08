Liverpool’s pursuit of Martin Zubimendi has moved swiftly in the last 24 hours, with the 25-year-old now expected to swap Real Sociedad for Anfield this summer.

After what appeared to be a brief from the club, Liverpool’s mystery No. 6 target was identified as the Spaniard – who won the Euros with his country over the summer.

It has been a fast-moving story, with it first reported that the 25-year-old still needed to be convinced before it was then relayed that he would be open to saying yes to the move.

It would not be surprising to see things develop even further on Thursday, but here’s what we know so far.

A £51.5m buyout clause

Zubimendi’s contract at his boyhood club includes a €60 million (£51.5m) buyout clause, leaving Liverpool in no doubt over the price they will have to pay for his services.

David Ornstein reported for The Athletic that Liverpool would need to pay this in full and Sociedad are “not willing to negotiate a fee below that figure.”

Journalist Mikel Recalde of Noticias de Gipuzkoa then reported that sources within the club have “made it clear that Liverpool are prepared to pay the €60 million clause.”

Spanish outlet Relevo furthers this, adding that “Liverpool are considering whether to execute the buyout clause or to pay a higher amount, but to do so with a payment formula that is more agreeable to its accounts.”

Last summer Liverpool triggered the release clauses of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, making for large sums up front, but clearly they are not afraid of doing it again.

It does reduce the room for negotiation but it is within parameters that the club can work with alongside Real Sociedad, who are now resigned to his exit.

Levels of confidence

The reliable Paul Joyce, of The Times, says “Liverpool are confident of securing a deal” for the midfielder.

In Spain, Noticias de Gipuzkoa added that the Reds’ approach for the midfielder is “a real nightmare” and that “unless the player changes his mind, their offensive could be successful.”

They add, “at Real they are already quite resigned” to losing Zubimendi this summer, who has previously knocked back approaches from Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Zubimendi would be leaving his boyhood club but he is “very attracted by the proposal” and is “ready to say yes.” You can’t blame him for his head being turned!

Only 1 club has turned his head?

As abovementioned, the likes of Arsenal, Bayern and Barcelona have all attempted to lure Zubimendi away from his boyhood club but never with any success.

Enter Liverpool, though, and that is seemingly enough to test his resolve, having told Sport last winter: “I have never planned to leave Real Sociedad. I always say that.

“I love life here. I’m so happy here. The values of the club are the same as mine.”

After 14 years with the club, he looks set for a new adventure at Anfield. Now all we have to do is wait and see how quickly the remaining dominoes fall.